Beep card issuer warns vs ‘free ride’ promo fake

AF Payments Inc. (AFPI), the owner of the beep™ card brand used on Metro Manila’s Light Rail Transit (LRT), has raised concerns about an online promotion that guarantees “12-month free subway rides using beep™ cards,” which can be seen on the “Manila Metro” Facebook page.

“AFPI categorically denies involvement in this misleading, bogus, and fraudulent promotional scheme,” read the company’s statement issued on January 26.

We have “not authorized the selling of any ‘12-month free subway rides card’ or any similar promotion,” AF Payments CEO Jonathan Juan D. Moreno was quoted in the statement as saying. “We urge beep™ card users and commuters to prioritize safety by being vigilant and refraining from clicking on or subscribing to any suspicious links that could potentially compromise your personal and financial data.”

AFPI said it encourages purchasing beep™ cards from its official outlets, such as LRT1, LRT2, and MRT3 stations, convenience stores and online through the official Shopee and Lazada platforms.

The company also encourages consumers to visit its For accurate information, please visit AF Payments Inc. website https://beep.com.ph/and official beep™ social media accounts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram platforms. AFPI, a consortium of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Ayala Corp., also encourages to report to them any concerns or any questionable activity using these official channels.

“We appreciate the public’s consistent support and dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all beep card users,” Moreno said.