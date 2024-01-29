BCDA gives ICT bidders more time

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it is extending the deadline of submission of requirements to mid-February for prospective bidders for the Passive Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure in New Clark City.

In October 2023, the state-run firm started the project by inviting prospective bidders to submit the pre-eligibility requirements for the disposition of its passive ICT Infrastructure.

BCDA said this project will be undertaken through a joint venture that will handle the “commercialization” as well as the expansion, repair and maintenance of passive ICT infrastructure in New Clark City with an estimated project cost of P2.53 billion.

Responding to the call of prospective bidders, BCDA said in a statement over the weekend that it has extended the deadline of submission of eligibility requirements to February 16,2024.

“We understand that to do this project effectively, we will need the expertise of the private sector who can help us create a vibrant and innovative competitive market for ICT services via an Open Access Model,” said BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer (PCEO) Joshua M. Bingcang.

According to the state-run firm,the Open Access Model allows multiple Data Transmission Providers (DTPs) to use the passive ICT services, to be made available by the joint venture via an underground network, subject to “associated” costs.

“The DTPs, meanwhile, will be able to offer retail active services over the same access network infrastructure. This Open Access Model will provide subscribers with a wider array of internet service provider options,” BCDA said.

Bingcang said this project is “key to unlocking the potential of New Clark City as a smart and sustainable metropolis where its citizens have equal access to fast, reliable and affordable internet services.”