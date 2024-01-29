Bank Marketing Association names new board directors

THE Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines (BMAP) has announced its recently elected board of directors and officers for 2024.

Mai Gacilo Sangalang (Standard Chartered Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing) was re-elected for the third term as President. Other officers are: Eric Montelibano as Vice President (CityState Savings Bank’s Integrated Marketing Communications Consultant), Judith Songlingco as Secretary (Philippine Business Bank Head of Corporate Affairs and Brand Marketing), Emmanuel Mari Valdes as Treasurer (RCBC Senior Vice President/Head of Retail Banking Customer Acquisition and Retention Division) and Janette Abad Santos as Auditor (BPI Direct BanKo Vice President and Head of Marketing Division).

Miguel Angelo Villa-Real (Veterans Bank First Vice President for Marketing and Communications) continues to serve as Director for Industry Relations, Banking Code and Financial Inclusion, Edelyn Castro (Maybank’s Officer-in-Charge of Corporate Affairs) as Director for Programs, Chairell Winston Almendras (BPI Vice President and Head of Institutional Brand Management and Digital Division) as Director for Membership, and Hannah Regina Lopez (BDO Unibank First Vice President/Officer-in-Charge, Marketing Communications Group) as Director for Ways and Means. Newly elected Director this year is Tin-tin Siapno (Union Bank of the Philippines Senior View President and Head of Digital Marketing) as Director for Publicity and Digital Marketing. Maria Luz Javier (President and CEO of Avanza, Inc.) continues to serve as Election Chair.

Established in 1974 and set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, BMAP aims to continue elevate the practice of bank marketing and communications in the country through membership and public education, industry collaboration, collective participation and by providing recognition to outstanding brand and marketing campaigns and projects of financial institutions through the biennial BMAP Bank Marketing Awards program. With 26 member banks and associate members, BMAP works closely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and other industry associations to undertake programs and activities that enhance and promote the welfare of the banking industry and its customers.

The BSP and the BMAP have been jointly promoting financial education and inclusion among Filipinos, the youth and students through various programs such as “Banking On Your Future,” “BSP Reaches Out (Project BRO),” “BSP Annual Financial Education Expo” and information campaigns to protect and educate the general banking public on cyber security and fraud, secure use of electronic banking among others.