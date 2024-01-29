‘Bagong Pilipinas not a political game plan’

BACKED by a “master plan for genuine development,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. launched Sunday the “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) campaign to achieve “grand” changes in the country which will transcend his administration.



Clad in a white-shirt with the Bagong Pilipinas (BP) logo, the ecstatic chief executive described the innovation and empowerment he wants to realize during the kickoff of the campaign at the Quirino Grandstand at the Rizal Park in Manila.



“Bagong Pilipinas is not a political game plan that caters to a privileged few. It is a master plan for genuine development that benefits of all our people,” Marcos said.



Development blueprint



He noted the BP is based on targets set by the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, which were crafted by each government agency after comprehensive stakeholder consultations.



“It enumerates the sectors to which funds should be channeled, and what nurturing policies must be planted, so that these can contribute to the overall growth that we desire. It lists the infrastructure which we are building better and more. It paints the ideal human development index that we are all working to achieve. ” Marcos said.



He said the BP will include “flooding” farmers and fishermen with much-needed intervention such as irrigation and market access, especially amid the growing impact of El Niño on their production this year.



Through the execution of the BP, he said he hopes to restore the lost trust and confidence of Filipinos in themselves and institutions.



“Bagong Pilipinas is addressed to all government officials and employees and citizens of this country. It is an invitation to all of us to think of being a Filipino and view the nation from a renewed perspective,” Marcos said.



“It is a call for transformation. The transformation of our idea of being a Filipino, and the transformation of our economy, of governance, of society,” he added.



Brand of governance



Under BP, the President said there should be no laziness, corrupt practices, wastefulness and inefficiency in operations, as well as oppressiveness in the government.

“Let us not make it difficult for the citizens [to get services]. Thus let us reciprocate their trust with trust and respectful service,” Marcos said in Filipino.

To ensure such a new brand of governance will be enforced, he stressed the importance for the government to get feedback from its clients.

“Without it, mistakes cannot be corrected, bad behavior cannot be sanctioned, best practices cannot be learned, and good deeds cannot be commended,” Marcos said.

Non-partisan



He allayed concerns that BP will only serve the “narrow political interest” of the few.

“Bagong Pilipinas is not a new partisan coalition in disguise. It is a set of ideals that all of us Filipinos, regardless of political creed or religion or wealth, can coalesce around,” Marcos said.



“To those whose overheated imagination has been poisoned by toxic politics, Bagong Pilipinas is no Trojan Horse. It conceals no agenda. It is a program, many workhorses driven by the love of country,” he added.



An estimated 400,000 people attended the launch of BP last Sunday. These included members of the Senate, House of Representatives as well as officials and employees of national government agencies.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





