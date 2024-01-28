`

World Slashers Cup

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer (left to right) NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Inglewood Mayor James Butts and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass pose for a photo at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The NBA has awarded the 2026 All-Star Game to the Los Angeles Clippers’ new arena, which is set to open in time for the 2024-25 season.
Top game fowl aficionados Carlos Tumpalan (left) and Roger Fermosa (right) provide a fitting photo during Saturday’s press launch of the 2024 World Slashers Cup International 9-Cock Derby at the Gateway Mall in Araneta City.

With them are (from left) Miss Globe 2023 Second Runner-up Anna Lakrini and Binibining Pilipinas 2023 First Runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson and Second Runner-up Atasha Reign Parani.

The world-renowned derby kicks off Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Nonoy Lacza

Image credits: AP



