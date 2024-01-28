Top game fowl aficionados Carlos Tumpalan (left) and Roger Fermosa (right) provide a fitting photo during Saturday’s press launch of the 2024 World Slashers Cup International 9-Cock Derby at the Gateway Mall in Araneta City.

With them are (from left) Miss Globe 2023 Second Runner-up Anna Lakrini and Binibining Pilipinas 2023 First Runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson and Second Runner-up Atasha Reign Parani.

The world-renowned derby kicks off Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Nonoy Lacza

Image credits: AP





