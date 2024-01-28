`

Today’s front page, Saturday, January 27, 2024

a1 front saturday 012724

Sy elected in world sambo body

sports03 012824
Sydney Sy
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2
  • sm sundat market 728 90
  • sining filipina digital ad 728 x 90 px version 2
  • sotogrande davao web banner w 728px x h 90px business mirror

SYDNEY SY was elected as the first Filipino chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) during a recent meeting conducted online.

Sy, 24 and daughter of Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. president Paolo Tancontian, heads the four-member commission which was created during the international federation’s assembly last November in Yerevan, Armenia.

“Coming from a country that just recently started developing sambo, it’s my mission to represent the sport with dignity and passion,” said Sy, who succeeded sambo and judo legend, French-English Laure Fournier, her mentor.

Sy won a gold medal at the 2022 Asian tournament and is a three-time world championships bronze medalist in the plus 80 kgs class.

As chairperson, Sy, a Science in Fitness and Sports Management graduate at the University of Santo Tomas, will sit in the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) Executive Committee.

Sy thanked the Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, the Philippine Sports Commission and FIAS for supporting the sport in the country.

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)
0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)
Related Topics

Know more