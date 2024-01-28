Sy elected in world sambo body

SYDNEY SY was elected as the first Filipino chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) during a recent meeting conducted online.

Sy, 24 and daughter of Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. president Paolo Tancontian, heads the four-member commission which was created during the international federation’s assembly last November in Yerevan, Armenia.

“Coming from a country that just recently started developing sambo, it’s my mission to represent the sport with dignity and passion,” said Sy, who succeeded sambo and judo legend, French-English Laure Fournier, her mentor.

Sy won a gold medal at the 2022 Asian tournament and is a three-time world championships bronze medalist in the plus 80 kgs class.

As chairperson, Sy, a Science in Fitness and Sports Management graduate at the University of Santo Tomas, will sit in the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) Executive Committee.

Sy thanked the Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, the Philippine Sports Commission and FIAS for supporting the sport in the country.