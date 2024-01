Antonio “Ton” Lascuña (blue shirt) celebrates his victory with his fellow pros, including former champions and the top 30 from last year’s Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit, during awards ceremony of The Country Club (TCC) Invitational 2024 at the TCC in Laguna Friday.

Lascuña beat Miguel Tabuena in a two-man duel to secure the coveted championship 20 years after the Don Pocholo Razon Memorial Cup.