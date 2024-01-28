Peanut Fiesta champions R&Dresults in Cagayan, Ilocos

Peanut research and development (R&D) outputs were showcased in Cagayan through the Peanut Farms and Industry Encounters through the Science and Technology Agenda (Fiesta).

Themed, “May Money sa Mani: Revitalizing Peanut Industry through S&T Commercialization,” the Fiesta was held at the Cagayan State University-Carig Campus on January 24 and 25.

Peanut Fiesta Exhibit Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The event showcased peanut R&D outputs of the consortia in Cagayan Valley and the Ilocos Region to farmers, investors, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders.

“This FIESTA is an opportunity for our stakeholders to discuss challenges and explore sustainable solutions that can boost the peanut industry,” said Executive Director Reynaldo V. Ebora of the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-PCAARRD) in his keynote message delivered by Director Marita A. Carlos of the DOST-PCAARRD Applied Communication Division (ACD).

Ebora also discussed that through DOST-PCAARRD’s Industry Strategic S&T Program (ISP) for Legumes, the Council hopes to sustain the availability of quality seeds, reduce incidence of insect pests and diseases, and minimize postharvest losses.

He added that the program targets an increase in the national yield from 1.24 tons to 3.0 tons per hectare for the peanut industry.

Ebora also hopes that the Peanut Fiestawill be able to inspire participation from local government units, investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers and other stakeholders with the goal of achieving food security and further improving the peanut industry.

The highlight of the event was the technology forum for farmers where they were informed on the industry situation; production technologies; as well as technology on postharvest and processing, including marketing.

Another highlight was the pitching of eight peanut technologies that are ready for commercialization to potential investors during the second day of the Fiesta.

Various peanut products and technologies were featured through an exhibit. Moreover, a Technology to People media conference, farmer’s forum, cookfest, and other pocket events featuring peanut are also lined up in the activities.

The Peanut Fiesta was led and organized by the Cagayan Valley Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development, and the Ilocos Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development Consortium.

Fiesta is an Intellectual Property Office-registered technology promotion and commercialization platform initiated by DOST-PCAARRD.

It aims to empower farmers and fisherfolk to improve on their livelihood as well as match technology generators to target adopters.

Image credits: Reinier Abagat, DOST-PCAARRD, Ben Briones/PNA





