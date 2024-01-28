Obiena, best of 2023 feted in PSA Awards

THE cream of the crop of Philippine sports in the year just passed will be feted in a celebration like no other in the 2023 edition of the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night on Monday at the Grand Ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

World No. 2 and Asian men’s pole vault record holder Ernest John “EJ” Obiena is the biggest star of the night as the sole recipient of the prestigious Athlete of the Year Award exclusively handed out by the country’s oldest media organization.

Led by PSA president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The Philippine Star, the sports writing fraternity will honor a total of 140 awardees in what is considered the biggest Awards Night in the 75-year history of the association.

The country’s top sports officials led by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will lead the sports community in toasting the athletes, personalities and entities who did the country proud in the previous year.

Gilas Pilipinas, which brought pride and immense joy to this basketball-crazy nation after ending a 61-year gold medal drought the Asian Games gold medal, will also be part of the huge festivity as the magnificent 12 of head coach Tim Cone will be feted with the President’s Award.

The women’s national football team that made a historic debut in the FIFA Women’s World Cup will also be recognized with a special “Golden Lady Booters” award.

Also lending their precious time for the celebration are two of the country’s top businessmen and sportsmen—SMC President and CEO Ramon S. Ang and First Pacific Company Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan—who will be honored as Executives of the Year for working hand in hand in the successful hosting of the FIBA World Cup and the 19th Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou, China.

The leading sports entertainment gateway in the country, ArenaPlus, is presenting the traditional Awards Night which also has the PSC, POC, Milo, PLDT/Smart and Cignal as major sponsors, and the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Premier Volleyball League, Rain or Shine and 1-Pacman Partylist Rep. Mikee Romero as major backers.

Providing nostalgia is the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to basketball legends Allan Caidic and the late Avelino “Samboy” Lim and champion coaches Dante Silverio, Joe Lipa and Arturo Valenzona.

Hangzhou Games gold winners Margarita “Meggie” Ochoa and Annie Ramirez lead the recipients of the Major Awards, while the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines are the National Sports Associations of the Year.

There are also Special Awards to be given to outstanding individuals such as seven-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo (Mr. Basketball), Creamline stalwart Diana Mae “Tots” Carlos (Ms. Volleyball), Filipinas star forward Sarina Bolden (Ms. Football) and tennis sensation Alex Eala (Ms. Tennis).

The gold medalists in Hangzhou and Cambodia Southeast Asian Games as well as their counterparts in the Asian and ASEAN Para Games banner a long list of awardees to be cited during the formal gathering, which will also hand out the Tony Siddayao Awards and the Milo “Gold’ Grit and Glory Award.”

Veteran sports analyst and columnist Quinito Henson and Denise Tan will host of the event.

Registration starts at 6 p.m.