Nesthy, EJ top vote getters

OLYMPIAN pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena and boxer Nesthy Petecio were voted in absentia to the Philippine Olympic Committee’s (POC) Athletes Commission last Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Petecio, women’s featherweight boxing silver medalist in Tokyo, got the most number of votes with 121 while Obiena, world No. 2 and Asian record holder, was next with 99 votes.

A total of 145 national athletes from various national sports associations attended the proceedings supervices by POC secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan.

Also voted to the commission were swimmer Jessie King Lacuna (83), basketball player Jack Animam (80) and football player Inna Palacios (61).

The commission members’ term starts February 1 and expires in 2028. They will meet online this week to determine their chairman, vice chairman and treasurer.

The Athletes Commission is reserved one seat in the POC Executive Board and two slots in the General Assembly with voting powers.

“This is the perfect time to pass the torch to these new elected athletes and we believe in their capacity as new leaders,” said triathlete and outgoing Athletes Commission Nikko Huelgas said.

“My number one priority is to make sure the Filipino athletes are well represented,” Palacios said. “I hope we help them to have the best version of themselves not only as athletes but better people as a whole.” Josef Ramos

Petecio is currently with the national team training camp in Canberra for the Olympic qualifiers next month in Italy, while Obiena is in Italy preparing for the world indoors in March in Glasgow.

The Athletes Commission under Huelgas was named last year as the best in the world at the World Athletes Forum in Lausanne and in Asia at the Bangkok, Asian Athletes Forum where more than 200 national Olympic committees sent representatives.