MERALCO eyes a third straight title in as many weeks in the Philippine Basketball Association 3×3 Third Conference, but will have to do without one of its regular and vocal players.

The Bolts will go to Leg 5 on Monday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay without veteran big man Alfred Batino, who was relegated in the reserved list by coach Patrick Fran and replaced by Red Cachuela.

But the deadly duo of Jeff Manday and Joseph Sedurifa along with JJ Manlangit are going to be back for another tour of duty in Meralco’s bid to win another P100,000 top purse.

Currently leading the conference tour points, the Bolts won the opening phase and then scored back-to-back in Legs 3 and 4, both at the expense of TNT Triple Giga, including a 21-13 victory last week.

The Triple Giga also go to the penultimate leg of the tournament by slightly changing their roster following the season-ending injury suffered by Samboy De Leon.

In place of De Leon is Xyrus Torres, who will team up with Chester Saldua, Ping Exciminiano, and Almond Vosotros as TNT seeks its first leg title this conference.

San Miguel won’t be having main man Ken Bono, too, as the Beermen opted for the quartet of James Mangahas, John Apacible, John Paul Sarao, and Kim Rico Cinco, while Jorey Napoles will be sidelined for Cavitex, which lined up Clint Doliguez, Tonino Gonzaga, Kenneth Ighalo, and Bong Galanza.

Meralco draws Cavitex and Northport in Pool A, while TNT is joined in Pool B by San Miguel, Purefoods, and Pioneer Elastoseal.

Fresh from its first ever podium finish, Wendell Comboy and Blackwater lead guest team MCFASolver, Barangay Ginebra, and Terrafirma in Pool C.

The first game at 11:00 a.m. will be between San Miguel and Purefoods.

Eight teams advance to the knockout stage to be played on Tuesday – two coming from Pool A, and three each from Pool B and C, respectively.