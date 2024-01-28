Malixi brings winning actto As-Pac tilt

RIANNE MALIXI brings her breakthrough winning act in Australia to the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship unfolding Thursday in Thailand.

Despite facing a stellar field of competitors, the Filipina ace remains unfazed to showcase her skills at the Siam Country Cluc’s Waterside course in Pattaya.

The sixth edition of what has become the region’s premier ladies amateur championship features a formidable roster of international rising stars.

Joining Malixi are three other talented players—Japan’s Mamika Shinchi, India’s Avani Prashanth and South Korea’s Eunseo Choi.

Malixi and Shinchi, both 16, split the premier titles in Australia recently in come-behind-fashions with Malixi rallying from four strokes down to snare the Australian Master of the Amateurs crown.

Shinchi, on the other hand, overhauled a six-shot deficit then beat local ace Amelia Harris to secure the Australian Amateur title.

The 17-year-old Prashanth, the reigning Queen Sirikit Cup individual winner at Manila Southwoods last year, and Choi, who posted two victories in 2023, add further depth to the competition. Choi, also 17, finished ninth in Australian Masters of the Amateurs and placed third in the Australian Amateur.

Reflecting on her success Down Under, Malixi expressed her happiness and gratitude for the experience.

“To win in Australia, I feel very happy. I’m grateful for the experience,” said the International Container Terminal Services Inc.-backed shotmaker, who also emphasized her history of performing well in Thailand.

But Shinchi, Prashanth and Choi are also all primed up for battle, ensuring a fierce, spirited chase for the crown in the championship where the winner will earn invitations to play in three major championships—the Women’s Open, the Evian Championship and the Chevron Championship.

Also up for grabs are berths in elite championships such as the Hana Financial Group Championship, the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, the 121st Women’s Amateur Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Representing 22 countries and territories, the event will also welcome first-timers like Samoa’s Faith Vui, who won the New Zealand Women’s Amateur trophy last year, Harmonie Yin from Cambodia and 12-year-old Sabrina Wong from Hong Kong, the youngest player in the fold.

The WAAP has produced notable championships in the past, including now world No. 10 Thai Atthaya Thitikul, who topped the inaugural staging of the WAAP in 2018 in Singapore, and Japanese Yuka Yasuda, who reigned in the second edition at home at the Royal Golf Club in 2019.

Mizuki Hashimoto, also from Japan, emerged victorious in 2021 in UAE following a two-year hiatus due to pandemic while Chinese Taipei’s Ting-hsuan Huang captured the crown in 2022, also at the Siam Country Club.