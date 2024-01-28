Koronadal kids vie in Singapore football tourney

YOUNG footballers from Koronadal City are out to seize the biggest moment yet in their budding career as they see action in the JSSL 7’s 2024 Tournament set March 28 to 31 in Singapore.

Getting the rare opportunity to fly the country’s colors, 12 players comprise the Koronadal City Football Club (KCFC) that will vie against more than 400 teams from 17 nations in the 7-a-side competition considered as Asia’s largest youth tournament.

Marco Jaime Lorico, Ferlan Carl Mahusay, Skylar Eris Wagas, Holden Isaiah Dormitorio, Josef Adeien Tagolino, Harry Kenzo Ho and Zoie Kieffer Moreno are part of the crew to be handled by Ricardo Pusoc Jr. and team manager Edelyn Bayona in the under-11 category.

Completing the team are Chaz Dumanig, Eezekiel Cielo Luis Lecena, Chrisdom Lou Pelaez, Rainer Albert Suganob and John Daniel Capitan—excited to embrace the limelight in the international stage.

While playing in such a world class event that boasts top notch competition is already an achievement, KCFC is looking to turn heads and compete in the best way possible to instill the winning culture among its young and aspiring players.

KCFC is proud owner of 18 titles in 21 tournaments so far.