Jazul leads Phoenix to victory, avoids Magnolia sweep

RJ JAZUL showed his tremendous leadership to let Phoenix Super LPG live another day.

Jazul chalked up 14 of his 17 points in the second half as the Fuel Masters erased a first half 21-deficit to stun Magnolia, 103-85, on Sunday in Game 3 of the semifinals of Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The victory kept Phoenix’s finals aspirations alive as it narrowed the series deficit to 1-2.

After failing to overcome a 16-point deficit in Game 3 resulting in a closer 78-82 loss, the Fuel Masters did not blink when their back were against the wall, outscoring the Hotshots in the third, 33-16, and fourth period, 32-18.

“It was the leadership of our head coach Jamike Jarin. We didn’t give up, thanks to God and to my teammates,” Jazul said, who hit five triples— including three in the pivotal fourth quarter.

Import Johnathan Williams III posted 11 of his 19 points in the third quarter to go along with 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, while rookie Kenneth Tuffin scattered 14 points and hauled down seven rebounds to lead Phoenix to its 100th franchise win.

Sean Manganti piled up 14 points and Jason Perkins added 13 points also for the Fuel Masters.

Down by 19-40 in the second quarter, the Fuel Masters fought back in the last two quarters and tied the count at 54-all before Jazul drained a triple with 3:52 left in the third quarter for their first taste of the lead, 62-60.

He fired third straight triples for 85-71 lead early in last quarter, where Phoenix refused to give up the lead for good.

“Coming into the second half we just told ourselves we weren’t having fun and we were just to tight, letting Magnolia do the things that they wanted to do. So we buckled down on defense and move the ball and worked as a unit both defensively and offensively,” Phoenix coach Jamike Jarin said.

“Eventually, we caught up and made some crucial baskets.”

Tyler Bey led Magnolia with 18 points and 12 rebounds.