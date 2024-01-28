DOST: Preparation will prevent severe impacts of El Niño

Like a disaster, the continuous moderate-to-strong El Niño in the tropical Pacific may bring disruptive impacts to key sectors in the country.

This, as Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. compared El Niño to a disaster.

Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. (center), Rep. Carlito M. Marquez (second from left) of the First District of Aklan and chairman of the Committee on Science and Technology, and representatives of congressmen press the buzzers to signal the opening of 2024: Handa Pilipinas: Innovation in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Exposition at the House of Representatives on January 22.

Solidum pointed out that Filipinos can become victors amid El Niño through science, technology and innovations, and pointed out that the country has the technologies that can be used.

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that increases the chances of having lesser rainfall which leads to drought and dry spells.

A disaster, Solidum defined, is an event that can “cause disruption in the social or economic development of a community” even if no lives were lost.

Since the drought and dry spells brought by El Niño caused economic losses in agriculture and people succumbed to heat stroke, Solidum explained, then El Niño can be considered a disaster as well.

“The presence of El Niño and its effects—like lesser water and higher temperature—are the meteorological effects [but] whether it will severely affect us, is dependent on how much we prepare and how timely would be our preparation,” said Solidum at the “2024 Handa Pilipinas: Innovation in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Exposition” held at the House of Representatives in Quezon City last Monday.

Task force El Niño

Solidum said the Task Force El Niño, reactivated and reconstituted through Executive Order 53 issued on January 19, focuses on ensuring the country’s readiness to combat the effects of El Niño.

The Task Force, co-chaired by the secretaries of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Department of National Defense, is tasked to increase the resilience of communities and secure sufficient water supply, food security and public health and safety.

According to EO 53, the Task Force is mandated to revise and update the Strategic El Niño National Action Plan, monitor the implementation of short and long-term solutions and programs, and coordinate with all concerned agencies in expediting the completion of all ongoing water infrastructure projects intended to cushion or mitigate the impacts of the dry spell not later than the end of April.

The DOST, for its part, continues to provide updates on the status of El Niño, such as identifying which provinces experience dry spells and drought, Solidum said.

The Science department also coordinates with the Task Force in establishing the El Niño Online Platform, which will serve as a centralized repository for data, research and information about El Niño.

“We’re hoping that the DOST-Phivolcs [Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology] is leading the development of a platform for El Niño [together with] Pagasa [Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration] and DICT [Department of Information and Communications Technology],” Solidum said.

As of now, the drought and dry spell forecasts can be viewed on HazardHunter, an online application developed under GeoRiskPH and funded by DOST. It allows users to easily generate hazard assessment reports. The users can also see which areas are affected by El Niño.

El Niño measures

Again, like disasters, people can prepare for the effects of El Niño, such as water scarcity by conserving water.

“How do you conserve water? By using a glass when you brush your teeth, use [a] pail when washing cars,” Solidum said, emphasizing all the possible ways to conserve water.

Pertaining to the Department of Agriculture’s advice, Solidum urged farmers to “replant right away” because the farms still have water in them.

As for El Niño’s effect on health, Solidum advised the public to keep oneself hydrated and rest under a shade so that the blood pressure levels would remain normal otherwise it could lead to heat stroke.

Handa Pilipinas 2024

The DOST brought the “2024 Handa Pilipinas: Innovation in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management” (DRRM) Exposition to the House of Representatives so the lawmakers could craft enabling policies that will further improve the mitigation and response efforts to different natural hazards.

An exhibit was held from January 22 to 24 showcasing the various technologies for DRRM ready for adaptation as well as technical forums on the different issues related to the impact of typhoons, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and landslides in different areas of the country.

The Science chief said, “We want the policy-makers to see that there are many innovations within DOST.”

“That’s why we brought it [exhibit] here for them to see the applicability of these technologies for their constituents, and maybe they can think of policies that they can formulate to hasten and accelerate the readiness of the local government units,” Solidum said in Filipino.

The Philippines, ranking first out of 193 countries most vulnerable to disaster risks, suffer from various and multiple disasters every year.

Filipinos become victims but Solidum affirms that they can become victors through science, technology and innovations.

“The technologies are there. In fact, we’re one of the leading countries when it comes to innovation,” he said.

One technology that Solidum highlighted was PlanSmart Ready to Rebuild website application, funded by the World Bank, which he said “only the Philippines has in the world.”

HazardHunter, meanwhile, won the International Practice Award for 2023 for disaster risk reduction.

“We have those technologies, but now we need to make sure that local governments, private sector would be able to use them. It’s one thing that the technology is there, it’s a different thing when it is used,” Solidum pointed out.

