Danke, Jurgen

THE news that Jurgen Klopp is stepping—voluntarily it must be stressed—down as Liverpool manager following the end of this season hit me like a thunderbolt.

I feel sad, but I sort of saw this coming.

He had left Mainz and Borussia Dortmund after seven years with each club. He has been at Anfield for eight-and-a-half seasons. He won everything that he didn’t with his two previous clubs.

When he was managing Mainz, he got them promoted in his third year at the helm. They did well in their first two seasons in the Bundesliga. The next year, they were relegated. Klopp stayed on but was unable to get them promoted after which he left.

After a year away, he was announced as the manager of Dortmund and he won a smattering of titles with this club. But towards the end, his teams ran out of steam.

It could be said that the same thing happened at Liverpool but this year’s performance saw the team competing on four fronts despite losing several key players and rebuilding the midfield.

And now—unlike Mainz and Dortmund—seems like the best time to leave. He has brought them back to the top. With many players approaching their prime, under the right replacement, they could compete for a few more years.

When Jurgen was announced as Liverpool manager, within two months, I was at Liverpool to watch him manage a game. I knew that we had gotten a really good manager and had no doubts about him leading the Reds back to the top.

That game I saw in February of 2016 was a scintillating 4-4 draw against Arsenal with Joe Allen scoring the equalizer at death’s door with the snow falling down.

Since then, I have been fortunate enough to interview Jurgen Klopp seven times—three in person and four on zoom. I have a selfie with him and he autographed some memorabilia for me.

That first time I interviewed him, he laughed when he saw me wearing a t-shirt (the official one) that said, “the Normal One.” It was the very last shirt Liverpool sold of that design and fortunately, it was my size.

The news of his impending departure is somewhat crushing. You know it’s coming, but you don’t know when.

The reason why I thought that outside the rejuvenated Liverpool side, this was the best time to leave was for two things—the German national team is in shambles and he always said it would be an honor to coach Die Mannschaft.

Furthermore, this seems like the best time to pursue former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso who has been making waves as coach of Leverkusen.

Wherever Liverpool ends up at the end of this campaign, I will always have fond memories of Jurgen Klopp as manager of the Reds. He restored our pride, and cemented his place as one of the all-time best managers who didn’t take on big-money clubs, but always turned the fortunes around of clubs that were adrift.

And for that, he—the city of Liverpool—will always always be grateful.

He arrived “the normal one,” and however this season ends, he will still go out, “the extraordinary one.”

Danke, Jurgen. Gott segne dich und ich wunsche dir immer das beste.