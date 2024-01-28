Are microplastics in ‘bangus’ dangerous?

Out of the 383 extracted particles from 30 ‘bangus’ (milkfish) at selected sites in Mindanao, 235 were confirmed to have microplastics.

This was the result of the study funded by the Department of Science and Technology-National Research Council of the Philippines (DOST-NRCP), led by Dr. Rey Y. Capangpangan, an NRCP lead researcher.

The research found concentrations of microplastics in the fish, indicating the pervasiveness of plastic pollution in the aquatic environment in the country.

“While microplastics themselves may not be inherently toxic, their chemical nature allows them to attract and accumulate other toxic substances on their surfaces,” said Mareth Hope Banda, member of the research team.

“Microplastics have been shown to induce a sense of fullness in fish, potentially reducing their appetite and hindering their ability to consume sufficient nutrients for normal growth,” Banda added.

Dietary exposure to microplastics cannot be estimated. Because particle toxicity data of microplastics are not yet available, an estimation of the potential risks of microplastic particles in food is not yet possible, the researchers explained.

Thus, the impact of ingesting microplastics for humans has yet to be determined. Its toxicity depends on how much is consumed, though some particles are small enough to penetrate human tissue.

“The Filipino people, living in an archipelagic country and relying on its fresh and marine water bodies, are at risk of ingesting microplastic-contaminated aquatic organisms. With this data, we can start to see the extent of microplastic pollution and start its mitigation,” Capangpangan pointed out.

He explained that it is not enough to count microplastics. There’s a need to have a harmonized protocol about its toxicity threshold level to identify its effect on humans.

Capangpangan reaches out to other researchers in the same field to collaborate and craft a standardized protocol regarding microplastics’ effect when ingested by humans.

In the data of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in 2020, milkfish production contributed 17.9 percent to total fisheries production and P43.5 billion to the GDP.

The same report says that of an average Filipino household’s annual fish consumption, about 10 percent of 36.8 kg is milkfish.

According to past studies, microplastics in fish may cause structural damage to their intestine, liver, gills, and brain, while affecting metabolic balance, behavior, and fertility.

The degree of these harmful effects depends on the particle sizes and doses, as well as the exposure parameters.

Capangpangan’s research is one of the ongoing projects of NRCP under Saganang Pagkain para sa Lahat program of the National Basic Research Agenda.

Image credits: NRCP





