2 groups extend collaboration to protect, restore coral cover in Coral Triangle

Two groups have extended their collaboration to protect and restore corals within 6,000 sq km of the ocean bed in Malaysia and the Philippines.

The renewed partnership of CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions; and Endangered Species International (ESI), a non-profit organization, will be until November 2025.

The collaboration will continue the initial coral conservation and restoration set between July 2021 and July 2023 at three protected sites, namely: between Balabac Island (the Philippines) and Pulau Banggi (Malaysia), site 1; Negros in central Philippines, site 2; and Sarangani Bay in Mindanao in southern Philippines, site 3.

The sites are located within the Coral Triangle with over 85 percent of coral reefs facing multiple threats from illegal fishing practices, pollution and coastal development.

Taking into account the current state of corals, and in consultation with local communities, CMA CGM and ESI have agreed to further restore damaged coral ecosystem in the Coral Triangle.

Among the activities they have to undertake are to assess the coral reef health and fish species at all protected sites; patrolling to prevent the destructive activities that may shatter coral colonies at site ; coral gardening at sites 2 and 3 to further breed coral growth; removing invasive species and plastics that threaten the coral reefs; and involving at least 5,000 children and coastal communities annually on reef and mangrove conservation.

Active coral gardening will continue across sites 2 and 3 to expand live coral coverage.

Since the beginning of CMA CGM and ESI’s partnership in 2021, it was observed that live coral coverage expanded to 50 percent. They currently aim to reach 65 percent coral restoration by the end of 2025.

There were 2.5 hectares of coral reef cover restored following the transplantation of 710 coral fragments; as well as removal of invasive species such as crown-of-thorns, starfish and plastics from the protected sites.

22 coral species recovered; marine species increased to 155

Among the 22 coral species that were recovered, 15 were part of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

The ecosystems at the protected sites were observed to have a thriving presence of 155 fish species, up from 137 two years ago.

At the same time, endangered marine species, such as green sea turtles, whale sharks, three-spot seahorses, reef manta rays, and dugong have been sighted more frequently at the sites.

Empowering 5,000 local children

Having mobilized locals in the Philippines to patrol against illegal fishing, seven destructive fishing attempts were stopped and reported in the last two years. The patrolling efforts succeeded as a deterrent with no illegal fishing activities reported since July 2022.

The CMA CGM-ESI partnership plans to have coral and mangrove-awareness sessions with at least 5,000 children from the coastal communities in the Philippines each year.

The outreach will emphasise on how corals are closely tied to their livelihoods so that they appreciate and practice coral protection for sustainable food, income and protection from storms.

CMA CGM Asia Pacific Ltd CEO Laurent Olmeta said, “CMA CGM’s collaboration with ESI has made exciting achievements in the Coral Triangle. In better ways, we shall advance our shared goals for sustainable coral reef ecosystems, with healthy reef serving as carbon sink and a richer marine life that fuels fisheries for food and income.”

For his part, ESI President Pierre Fidenci said: “Coral reefs provide a large fraction of Earth’s biodiversity, protecting and restoring them are essential for the future of human societies. Our continued partnership will sustain our hard work and conservation success for corals and ocean.”