York University, Benilde seal partnership for joint academic, project development

DRIVEN by a common goal to establish collaborative ties for the next generation of industry leaders, the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde and Canada-based York University (YU) forged a linkage that will advance the level of education between the two institutions.

The cooperation was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of understanding by YU provost and Vice-President Academic Professor Lisa Philipps and Chancellor Benhur Ong.

Director Sherlo Reyes of the Center for External Linkages and School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies Center for Partnership and Development, and School of Management and Information Technology dean Dr. Ma. Corazon Reyes served as witnesses.

Through the mutual pursuit, the two institutions seek to promote exchange between their learners, educators, and administrative staff through informative abroad classes, including short-term summer overseas, internships, practicum, and globally networked learning experiences. It likewise aims to conduct shared seminars, conferences, and intellectual meetings.

Supervision of graduate students will be part of the agenda. This will also lead to the promotion of scientific materials and documents of the same interest.

On the other hand, YU is considered as a leading international teaching and research institution, which holds Canada’s largest Liberal Arts program, the only Space Engineering Program in the North American country, plus a new Global Health unit, and unique cross-discipline Digital Media courses.

Meanwhile, Benilde is recognized for pioneering, innovative, and emerging fields of specialization in deaf-applied studies, design and arts, hospitality management and tourism, as well as business and diplomatic affairs.