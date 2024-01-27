UST-College of Rehab Science students feted at Belgian pathology gathering

A SIX-STUDENT team from the University of Santo Tomas’ College of Rehabilitation Sciences (CRS) secured the “Best Speech-Language Pathology Curriculum Poster” award at the SLP-International Network (SLP-IN) Summer School at the Thomas More University of Applied Sciences (TM) in Antwerp, Belgium.

The team, under the guidance of the college’s assistant dean Assoc. Prof. Georgina D. Mojica and academic staff member Raymond Angelo A. Gonzales, surpassed 21 international SLP departments to claim this prestigious accolade.

The winning poster highlighted the Bachelor of Science’s Speech-Language Pathology CRS curriculum, which highlighted subjects that are unique to the program like “Community-Based Rehabilitation,” “Management of Head and Neck Pathologies,” and “Professional Communication and Development.”

The SLP-IN Summer School, now in its 29th year, is an influential event dedicated to advancing the speech-language pathology profession by fostering global collaboration, sharing cutting-edge research, and promoting excellence in clinical practice and education. This year’s edition was attended by 72 students and 37 academic staff members from around the world who congregated to exchange knowledge and ideas.

Throughout the week, participants engaged in a wide array of interactive workshops, which delved into topics such as SLP’s role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, innovative technological applications in SLP, and the influence of globalization on local SLP practices. The sessions equipped attendees with practical skills and knowledge that could be immediately applied in their professional endeavors.

For the university, its students’ recognition is a “testament to their commitment to the field, and the high standards upheld by the institution.”

“This accomplishment serves as a significant milestone for both the students and their dedicated educators, reflecting the global impact of UST’s CRS in the realm of speech-language pathology,” the university said in a statement.