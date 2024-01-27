SM Foundation spreads social good with 107th school edifice in La Union

SM Foundation officially turned over its 107th school building to the South Central Integrated School (SCIS) in San Fernando, La Union on January 4 as a testament to its staunch advocacy in promoting quality education in the Philippines.

Overcrowding is a major challenge faced by public schools in the Philippines. Balancing limited resources and a large student population, classrooms often become crammed, hindering effective learning and individual attention. The SM Foundation’s School Building program directly addresses these concerns by providing much-needed classrooms, particularly in low-income communities.

The two-story, four-classroom structure will be a welcome addition to the community, alleviating the burden of classroom overcrowding, while providing a conducive learning environment for 200 Grade 7 students.

According to the foundation, the new SCIS school building “[is more than just bricks and mortar; it] stands as a symbol of hope and opportunity for the students who will learn within its walls.”

The learning facility is fully furnished with armchairs—including left-handed options, teachers’ desks and chairs, panoramic whiteboards, wall fans, and wall clocks. To ensure inclusivity, the structure includes a ramp for persons with disability, as well as a person with disability-friendly comfort room with handrails and necessary amenities.

To promote a healthy learning environment, a 10-faucet handwashing facility and overhead water tank have likewise been installed.

Enhanced safety, well-being features

THE SM Foundation also prioritizes the safety and well-being of students and staff. The building is equipped with fire alarms and emergency lights in key areas, ensuring a quick response in case of emergencies.

Dedicated rooms for a guidance office, art gallery, and a prayer room further boost the school’s functionality, while catering to the community’s diverse needs.

Overall, the school building donated by SM Prime, through SM Foundation, will provide a conducive learning environment for SCIS’s students.

The foundation’s impact extends beyond constructing schools, resonating in enhanced safety, nurturing learning spaces, and a broader commitment to educational empowerment. Building not just structures but opportunities, SM Foundation stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating a path to a brighter, more inclusive future for countless students nationwide.