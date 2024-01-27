`

Today’s front page, Sunday, January 21, 2024

BusinessMirror front page Sunday January 21, 2024

SM Foundation spreads social good with 107th school edifice in La Union

ecucation02 012724
The two-story, four-classroom structure aims to help create a conducive learning environment for local students.
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2
  • sm sundat market 728 90
  • sining filipina digital ad 728 x 90 px version 2
  • sotogrande davao web banner w 728px x h 90px business mirror

SM Foundation officially turned over its 107th school building to the South Central Integrated School (SCIS) in San Fernando, La Union on January 4 as a testament to its staunch advocacy in promoting quality education in the Philippines.

Overcrowding is a major challenge faced by public schools in the Philippines. Balancing limited resources and a large student population, classrooms often become crammed, hindering effective learning and individual attention. The SM Foundation’s School Building program directly addresses these concerns by providing much-needed classrooms, particularly in low-income communities.

The two-story, four-classroom structure will be a welcome addition to the community, alleviating the burden of classroom overcrowding, while providing a conducive learning environment for 200 Grade 7 students.

According to the foundation, the new SCIS school building “[is more than just bricks and mortar; it] stands as a symbol of hope and opportunity for the students who will learn within its walls.”

The learning facility is fully furnished with armchairs—including left-handed options, teachers’ desks and chairs, panoramic whiteboards, wall fans, and wall clocks. To ensure inclusivity, the structure includes a ramp for persons with disability, as well as a person with disability-friendly comfort room with handrails and necessary amenities.

To promote a healthy learning environment, a 10-faucet handwashing facility and overhead water tank have likewise been installed.

  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

Enhanced safety, well-being features

THE SM Foundation also prioritizes the safety and well-being of students and staff. The building is equipped with fire alarms and emergency lights in key areas, ensuring a quick response in case of emergencies.

Dedicated rooms for a guidance office, art gallery, and a prayer room further boost the school’s functionality, while catering to the community’s diverse needs.

Overall, the school building donated by SM Prime, through SM Foundation, will provide a conducive learning environment for SCIS’s students.

The foundation’s impact extends beyond constructing schools, resonating in enhanced safety, nurturing learning spaces, and a broader commitment to educational empowerment. Building not just structures but opportunities, SM Foundation stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating a path to a brighter, more inclusive future for countless students nationwide.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
Related Topics

Know more