RIVERPARK BIKE TRAIL | A new summer destination in the South

Summer has arrived, and the excitement of planning getaways with friends and family is in the air.

From the easternmost to the westernmost and the northern to the southern regions, every corner has something to offer this summer. Into hiking? Got it covered. Interested in island hopping? Check. What about exploring biking trails? You’re in luck!

One of the real estate developers in the south of Metro Manila unveiled its first community attraction, a bike trail that promises a fresh and inclusive experience for the biking community from dawn until dusk.

The 1.8 kilometer bike trail is part of a larger network of open spaces in Riverpark, a master-planned city under the Federal Land, Inc., situated in the General Trias, Cavite.

This could be a viable option for cyclists to consider, since urban cyclists often encounter challenges in finding suitable trail locations within Metro Manila, where some trails may require registration fees or entail long rides.

Yet, the silver lining is that this new biking trail is merely a 40-minute drive from Metro Manila, easily accessible through major routes like SLEX, MCX, or CAVITEX.

According to the land developer, the trail is accessible to the public, whether you’re an experienced cyclist or novice exploring the joys of biking and craving a new challenge, Riverpark trails are designed for everyone, making it a versatile destination for cyclists to complete the trail effortlessly.

Apart from the diverse trail difficulty levels, the location is enveloped by green trees that help mitigate the heat. It is advisable to pack additional clothing, water, and personal safety gears while exploring the bike trails, as prioritizing safety and comfort are emphasized.

With its scenic location, it feels as though you’ve stepped into the breathtaking Arashiyama Bamboo Grove in Kyoto, Japan, but right in the southern part of Metro Manila.

While the remaining section of the real estate is still being developed, the management takes measures to guarantee the safety of Riverpark bike trails. A security guard is assigned to oversee the area and its visitors.

Lace up and explore

Aspiring cyclists can use this trail as a stepping ground for their biking journey, gradually building skills and confidence. For those seeking a more challenging adventure, the trail is a precursor to mountain biking with rocky terrains, promising a more demanding experience.

Following the ribbon cutting of the RIverpark bike trail, the entry signage or visual landmark situated at the Open Canal Interchange is now accessible to the public.

Visitors can use it as a photo spot or reference point while heading to the property and exploring upcoming attractions within the developer’s area, particularly their latest and inaugural feature, the bike trail.

Aligned with the vision of the land developer, there are plans to establish an Adventure Park, a partner school, and a church, within Riverpark’s property in the coming years, making this location truly game-changing!

This offers people something to anticipate, a fresh perspective for everyone’s eyes that ensures new experiences and the creation of lasting memories.

Lace up, pedal on, and explore the diverse landscapes this trail has to offer.