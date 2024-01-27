Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Iconic upgrade

LAST week, I flew to Bangkok, Thailand, for the launch of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 Series.

Alex Tang, Xiaomi’s general manager for South East Asia, said the event was the brand’s biggest regional launch, and he wasn’t exaggerating. I’ve been part of several Xiaomi launches in the past, but never with such a large group of around 40 publications, tech websites and YouTubers, and that doesn’t even include the Philippine celebrity influencers Xiaomi also invited for the event.

The other big announcement was the introduction of K-pop star BamBam from GOT7, as the first ambassador for Southeast Asia for the Redmi Note 13 Series.

So why all this hype for a midrange device?

It’s been 10 years since the original Redmi smartphone debuted bringing ridiculous specs at an equally unbelievable price point. Through the years, it stayed true to its promise of bringing amazing tech for everyone with over 338 million Redmi Notes shipped globally. In Southeast Asia, over 16 million Redmi Notes have been shipped, making it one of most popular devices in the region.

The Redmi Note 13 range includes the three pro models: Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G (12GB+512GB: P23,999); Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G (8GB+254GB: P16,999 /12GB+512GB: P18,999); Redmi Note 13 Pro (8GB+256GB: P13,999/ 12GB+512GB: P15,999); and two base variants; the Redmi Note 13 (8GB+256GB: P9,999) and Redmi Note 13 5G which will not be available locally.

With significant upgrades to camera system, design, display and processor, the brand says the new devices were built from the ground up to deliver amazing innovations and incredible experience to users with Xiaomi promising everything to be “iconic.”

EVERY SHOT ICONIC

FOR this review, we will be focusing on the flagship Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

The Redmi Note series has become quite popular for its flagship-level cameras. It initially broke boundaries by jumping from a 12MP to 48MP camera, followed by 64MP, then a 108MP. Last year, it was one of the first midrange phones to have a whopping 200MP sensor.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is equipped with an ultra-high resolution 200MP main camera and this primary camera is one of its biggest strengths and packs OIS and EIS. This high resolution ensures that photos remain sharp and clear, even when zoomed in or cropped. Optical Image Stabilization significantly reduces blurring caused by camera shake, especially in low light conditions or during video recording. Speaking of video, it can capture up to 4K at 30fps. I love doing walking videos for my reels and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G can shoot pretty stable videos without those jolts when panning the camera.

Enhancing its low-light capabilities, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G incorporates the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, designed to improve light capture efficiency, thereby ensuring better color accuracy and reduced noise in photos. This is further bolstered by the in-sensor 2x/4x lossless zoom, allowing users to close in on subjects without sacrificing image quality, a feature particularly useful for capturing distant objects with clarity.

The camera’s performance in various lighting conditions is also boosted by Tetra2pixel technology. This technique merges four pixels into one superpixel in low-light scenarios, increasing the sensor’s sensitivity to light and enabling brighter, clearer images.

At the launch TJ Walton, Xiaomi International product manager, detailed three new innovations: E2E AI Remosaic, Smart ISO Pro, and DCI-P3. E2E AI Remosaic uses AI to optimize the image processing pipeline to reduce latency and data loss resulting in even faster captures and richer details. Smart-ISO Pro, on the other hand, helps deliver vibrant High Dynamic Range capturing those complex composition that unlocks deeper emotion evoking the relationship of light and shadow in your photos. Lastly, the smartphone allows users to capture in DCI-P3—a wide color gamut that serves as the standard for many professional applications and helps capture the most expressive nuanced gradients and vibrant rich colors.

I was able to test the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G throughout our short trip and in real-world performance, the primary camera performs very well. The phone offers a wide dynamic range and good detail in daylight images. Xiaomi has been improving cameras on its Redmi Note series, and I’d say the experience is truly flagship-level. Switching to the 200MP mode lets you further capture even the smaller details of faraway shots. I also found the 2x lossless zoom quite useful especially during event coverages when I can’t really come close to the stage.

As for the 8MP wide-angle lens, it’s just okay though there is a lot of noticeable noise in night shots. As usual, I am quite disappointed with the 2MP macro camera. I certainly hope that Xiaomi would just ditch the macro lens and just improve the wide-angle lens. It’s also worth noting that you can experiment with a lot of filters and the built-in editing tool presents a lot of fun options that you can play with. For selfies, the 16MP camera takes decent enough photos and presents you with all the facial editing tools to make you look flawless. It can also record video up to 1080p 60fps.

ICONIC DESIGN AND DISPLAY

PERSONALLY, I think the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is the most gorgeous looking Redmi Note smartphone to date. Xiaomi has clearly set the benchmark for design among midrange phones. Still, I must admit that I was a bit disappointed when I found out that the Fusion Purple with that vegan leather finish was a China exclusive.

Thankfully, I was able to get the Aurora Purple variant. It still retains the color-blocked pattern but instead of the textured back you get a smooth matte finish at the bottom. You can also go for either Midnight Black or Moonlight White.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G may also be its toughest and most durable iteration so far, with the screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It also boasts of an IP68 certification—the highest level of water and dust protection—a feature that used to be exclusive to those more expensive flagships. By bringing it to the mid-premium price segment, Xiaomi again has set a benchmark.

Xiaomi has also reinforced the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G structure, with a thickened motherboard and reinforced aluminum corners, which add to the overall strength without compromising on the weight.

Going back to the display, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G again introduces another first for the series—a 3D Curved Display. This feature is not just about aesthetics; it enhances the ergonomic aspect of the device. The curve of the display allows for a more natural and comfortable grip, reducing hand fatigue during extended usage. It also provides a more immersive viewing experience, as the curved edges seem to extend the display beyond the traditional flat screen. The 6.67” CrystalRes AMOLED display boasts of a 1.5K resolution and 1800nits peak brightness, meaning you won’t have any problems using this even under bright sunlight.

Besides amazing clarity, users can also rest assured with a comfortable and safe visual experience, even for extended use with 1920Hz PWM dimming, 16,000 levels of brightness adjustment and three TÜV Rheinland certifications: Low Blue Light and Flicker Free to Circadian Friendly certifications.

The display makes it also excellent for gaming, boasting 2160Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate and 16x super-resolution touch technology in Game Turbo mode that provide accuracy and responsiveness. Complementing this visual experience are dual speakers and Dolby Atmos which deliver loud clear sound with just enough bass to keep things more immersive.

ICONIC CHARGING SPEED

THE Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is the first to have a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra, a flagship-level 4nm processor. It’s optimized for a smooth mobile gaming experience, boasting a high refresh rate that ensures fluid and responsive gameplay. The device’s impressive performance is reflected in its AnTuTu benchmark score, surpassing 800,000+, a testament to its superior processing power. Though I’m not much of a gamer, I did install a lot of games such as Farlight 84, Genshin Impact, Call of Duty, Asphalt 9 and several others, and I was able to play everything smoothly with no noticeable lag. The device does get a bit hot after quite a while but it’s not something that should alarm you.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G ships with 12GB of RAM and a massive 512GB of storage, providing ample space for apps, photos and videos. This extra-large capacity is combined with a memory extension feature that allows an additional 12GB of RAM.

Finally, for those who hate charging their phones overnight, this device again sets a new benchmark in battery life and charging technology. Equipped with Xiaomi’s self-developed P1 fast charging chip, it offers higher charging efficiency along with safer and more durable battery performance. It ships with a 120W HyperCharge charger, enabling the phone to charge to 100 percent in about 25 minutes. This rapid charging is complemented by a 5000mAh ultra-large capacity battery, delivering extended usage times.

Final word: If you are looking for a Pro+ flagship-level device that looks amazing, takes great photos, smooth and reliable performance even for gaming, and a superfast-charging battery at a midrange price, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G definitely lives up to its iconic claim.

Now, if you want to experience the new devices first hand, drop by The Redmi Note 13 Series Iconic Park this weekend at the SM Mall of Asia By the Bay. This immersive two-day public event lets you dive into a tech spectacle, play to score goodies and even get the chance to win a brand-new Redmi Note 13 Series smartphone. As a bonus treat, expect awesome performances featuring Kyle Echarri, Justin Vasquez, Dionela, and Juan Karlos.