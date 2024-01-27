Newport World Resorts earns recognition as Advocacy Marketing Company of the Year

Presented by the Philippine Marketers Association (PMA), the Agora Awards honors outstanding individuals and organizations that utilize exceptional marketing practices to contribute to the growth and development of the industry in the country.

As the country’s pioneering integrated resort, advocating for the planet’s preservation and sustainability runs deep for Newport World Resorts. Since the inception of the all encompassing and fully integrated I LOVE Earth (ILE) sustainability program, the multifaceted lifestyle and leisure destination has used its platforms to reach a wide range of audiences and inspire change from within.

Backed by the corporate belief of making the most out of life, Newport World Resorts President and CEO Kingson Sian shares the why behind the advocacy, “This [corporate belief] guides us in everything we do, from delivering thrills to every guest who walks in our doors, to doing our part to make sure that future generations will still have the opportunity to make the most out of their lives, too.”



ILE is Newport World Resorts’ fully integrated sustainability initiative that harmonizes the programs of its hotels, entertainment, retail, dining, and leisure facilities to create greater impact and promote stronger support for its wider advocacy. Organized around the objectives of transforming business operations to be more sustainable, while raising awareness on sustainability, ILE has also earned Newport World Resorts an EartCheck Silver-Certified Status, the first and only integrated resort in the country with the coveted distinction in the world of sustainable destinations and tourism.