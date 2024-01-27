`

Muntinlupa opens door for elderly, LGBTQIA+, PWDs to be productive

LEVELING the field for the local labor market, the city of Muntinlupa consistently opens the door to livelihood opportunities for all residents, including senior citizens, members of the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and others) community, and even persons with disability (PWDs).

The city government conducted its regular Jobs Fair on January 19, offering 2,850 employment positions from 55 participating companies.

A total of 1,129 work seekers took the chance of getting employment. For their applications, they registered with the Public Employment Services Office (Peso).

Mayor Ruffy Biazon congratulated the 167 applicants hired on the spot, as well as aspirants from the elderly, LGBTQIA+, and PWD communities for participating in the event.

Based on record, there were four senior citizens, 25 identified LGBTQIA+ members, and 15 PWDs who applied at Peso’s jobs fair. 

This is in addition to 612 applicants of various work experiences, as well as 473 aspirants from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa. 

Championing inclusivity, such undertaking is the local government’s way of giving a chance for the minority sectors to become productive and be able to support themselves and their families despite their age and physical conditions, as well as gender identity.

Its success showed the ample and varied talent pool available in Muntinlupa City, contributing to the total growth and development of the local manpower.

