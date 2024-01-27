Jumpstart 2024 fitness goals with SMAC, help Hapag Movement

Kickstart your fitness journey right this new year by helping those in need via SMAC.

By purchasing sports gear from SM-affiliated partner, Sports Central, you are doing more than gearing up for fitness; you can also actively contribute to Globe’s Hapag Movement and SM Foundation initiatives.

Ongoing until January 31, 2024, 100 SMAC points will be donated for a minimum spend of P3,000 at Sport Central standalone stores. This is part of Globe and SMAC’s “Ibalik ang Sarap ng Pasko sa Hapag” campaign, an initiative aimed at fostering compassion and making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

“SMAC shares the passion of our members to rally behind a cause and to be part of the solution to problems facing our country. With the campaign ‘Ibalik ang Sarap ng Pasko sa Hapag,’ members get to donate SMAC points to fight involuntary hunger by simply shopping at the participating stores. As you step forward to improve your fitness this holiday, let your steps also lead toward alleviating involuntary hunger. Your participation is a vital contribution to our shared vision of a hunger-free Philippines,” said Jay Beltran, head of sales and marketing, Digital Advantage Corp. (DAC), which operates SMAC.

“Through our partnership with SMAC, you can embark on your 2024 fitness journey on a good note by doing it with a purpose beyond yourself,” said Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability and corporate communications officer at Globe.

This campaign, now in its second year, has become a symbol of hope and unity. Globe and SMAC are harnessing technology, corporate responsibility, and community spirit through the Hapag Movement, supporting Filipinos who need it most, with nearly one in 10 families experiencing involuntary hunger, according to the latest Social Weather Stations survey.

The following brands support the initiative: SM Fashion at The SM Store, Levi’s, Forever 21, Ecco, Simply Shoes, The Body Shop, SM Beauty Section, Our Home, Crate & Barrel, Kultura, SM Appliance Center, Surplus, and Sports Central.

More information about Globe and SMAC’s initiative can be found at tinyurl.com/y94kt3j8.