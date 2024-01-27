‘ISLAND OF THE GODS’ | Taking time to pause in Bali

The start of a new year gives everyone a chance to take stock of what has happened and how we might move forward. Often, many of us make resolutions, only to realize later in the year that we can’t follow through.

The one thing I have resolved to do and to keep doing is to pause. The so-called rat race is an almost endless chase of wants and goals across life stages. It can be tiring and draining. A pause allows us to catch our breath, rest, regroup, re-angle, and re-calibrate so that we may live fuller lives.

The need for a pause took me to Bali, Indonesia. I’ve never been there and while it is a bit cliché, thanks to Elizabeth Gilbert’s “Eat, Pray, Love” journey, Bali as a spiritual healing destination is rooted in history, geography and culture.

Deeply rooted in Agama Hindu Dharma which originated from Java, Balinese Hinduism has influences from Shivaism, Buddhism, and Indian philosophy. Religion and spirituality are incorporated into day-to-day Bali life—the belief in the balance of opposing forces, well-being, and personal growth. There is a seamless blend of the secular and the sacred.

There’s a particular energy that permeates the so-called ‘island of the gods.’ Ley lines, or a cosmic grid of energy that runs across the planet, are said to travel through Bali, creating a vortex.

Whether or not cosmic energy exists, Bali is one of the places people from so many places flock to for healing, inner calm and purification.

Friends at Aneka Kartika Tours helped me come up with an itinerary that specifically stayed away from the touristy activities and instead allowed for rejuvenation and rebalance. From Denpasar, the urbanized hub, I headed straight to Ubud, the spiritual center of Bali. Its name derived from the Balinese word for medicine, ‘ubad,’ Ubud as a destination for healing is traced as early as 300 BC. Historians record visits of royal families from as far back as the 8th century who journeyed to Ubud to cure whatever ailments they had.

Built in 1022 AD, the Pura Puseh Batuan Temple shows traces of Indian religious architecture.

En route, I stopped by the Pura Puseh Batuan Temple to give thanks for a smooth and easy journey from Manila to Bali. This notable landmark was built in 1022 AD and it is literally along the way from Denpasar to Ubud. This temple clearly shows traces of Indian religious architecture and local villagers take great pains to preserve and care for it. There’s a warm, welcoming feeling that embraces you as you walk deeper into the temple complex and sit quietly in one of the shaded areas. Villagers busy preparing offerings greet visitors with shy, friendly smiles.

After an hour or so, I make my way to the Tirta Empul Temple, one of the most sacred in Indonesia. Dedicated to Vishnu, the Hindu god of water, Tirta Empul was built on top of a natural spring around 926 AD. Not only is it one of the most sacred, it is also one of the busiest water temples in Indonesia, drawing devotees from all over the world.

Left: Often overlooked by tourists, the aquifer that filters the spring water at the Tirta Empul Temple offer a quiet sanctuary for prayer and reflection; and right: The Balinese ‘melukat’ purification ritual at the Tirta Empul Temple.

My guide from Aneka Kartika, Artana Wade, comes from a family of local healers and is very familiar with Balinese healing traditions. He helped me go through the purification ritual at Tirta Empul. First, one must wear a sarong intended for immersing in the spring waters. Second, make an offering and pray for your intentions. The traditional Balinese offering is made up of flowers and fruits. Third, make your way to the first of two sacred purification pools. Locals and Balinese devotees line up and wait for their turn to dip their heads under the waterspouts in a purification ritual known as ‘melukat.’ Locals and devotees believe that the ritual, or washing the body with holy water, can rid you of negative thoughts, nightmares and even illness.

I got lucky with a short queue in the pools. Standing in the waist-deep cool spring water pool, I made my way to the leftmost waterspout to let water pour down my head, then on to the next spouts. There are nine waterspouts, but Artana said to use only the first seven waterspouts as the last two are meant to cleanse the dead and are prohibited to be used by the living for the ‘melukat’ ritual. The same process is repeated in the second purification pool.

Behind the purification pools, an aquifer—restricted only to monks, holds the groundwater before flowing into the waterspouts. It’s filtered by green algae and small fish swimming among the reeds. Mostly overlooked by tourists, this section, called the jeoran, has shrines where devotees come to pray.

Set amidst rice fields, the upscale Plataran Ubud Hotel and Spa treats guests to a unique blend of luxury and Indonesian hospitality.

The Plataran Ubud Hotel and Spa served as my home base in Ubud. The upscale resort sets the standard for cozy, comfortable luxury deeply steeped in Indonesia hospitality and culture. Located within walking distance from most shops and restaurants, it’s an idyllic and ideal place to stay when in Ubud. Set amidst rice fields, the resort has two pools, yoga every morning and many other activities and experiences. The hotel staff is warm and care for each guest like family.

The other nice thing about the Plataran Ubud resort is the proximity to the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary. I spent the rest of the afternoon until the sun set bathing in the forest, watching hundreds of long-tailed macaques playing, lazing and just doing their thing. The forest is home not just to the monkeys but to three sacred temples.

Over 1,200 long-tailed macaques live in a community unit at the Ubud Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary. Once a monkey gets wanders away from the sanctuary, the others ban it from ever coming back.

The next day, Artana took me for a session with a Balinese healer. Guru Mangku Manik uses meditation, hypnosis, and energy healing to help release blockages, emotional healing, spiritual clarity and restore balance. It’s a deeply personal experience and helps regain clarity and inner peace. Working with Artana, Guru Mangku guided me through a deep meditative state then proceeded to unblock and realign my chakras—the energy points in our bodies, and we worked on planting seeds that would help rejuvenate my spirit.

Maybe that energy is real, or maybe it’s all in my head, but the experience with the ‘melukat,’ forest bathing and my session with Guru Mangku left me energized. Bali is teeming with lakes, rivers and waterfalls and it’s a must to explore at least one of these. It was a steep hike, but Artana and I made our way to the Banyumala Twin Waterfalls. It’s a cascade of small waterfalls that form a natural pool. The water was ice cold, but well worth the trip and dip.

Local Balinese healer Guru Mangku Manik uses meditation and hypnosis to achieve balance in one’s chakras

Back at the Plataran Ubud resort, I capped my Ubud sojourn with a traditional Balinese massage and an amazing treat—a ‘floating breakfast.’

We all live frenetic, multi-faceted lives. Responsibility, bills and realities of the lives we live can cause stress and imbalance. Stepping away and taking that trip to Ubud made it all the more important to normalize stepping away from the day-to-day to rebalance and be well. For we too, get drained and need to recharge, so that we can live life fully and joyfully. All photos by Charo Logarta

Image credits: Charo Logarta





