Ikea bullish on sustainability initiatives

ONLINE and offline, sustainability is a big word. Nearly every corporation has a sustainability program. Swedish multinational conglomerate Ikea is an advocate for sustainable living. It offers sustainable home solutions and food items that are affordable and accessible to its customers.

Ikano Retail, which is Ikea’s franchisee in the Philippines, sold 1,020,920 sustainable home furnishing items in the country in 2023. These items included furniture made of sustainably sourced materials, food containers, and energy-saving bulbs. To date, 73 percent of home furnishing products at Ikea are either made of renewable or recycled materials. This information came from the Ikano Retail FY23 Sustainability Report, which focused on its targets ranging from sustainable product sales in their stores and gender balance in the workplaces to a full accounting of its carbon emissions.

Notably, if you’re a fan of Ikea’s meatballs, you might have noticed that one of Ikea’s Swedish restaurant’s more popular offerings is the plant-based ball called Huvudroll. One of Ikea’s sustainability commitments is to have 50 percent of the main meals at the Swedish restaurant plant-based by 2025 and last year, the retailer closed at 33 percent with this goal.

In its operations, it also implements measures in its operations to be more circular and climate positive, from the circularity of its business, recycling and waste management systems, to electrifying home deliveries. During a press conference at Ikea in Pasay City, Angie Lat, Ikea’s business navigation and operations manager for Ikea Pasay City, said, “The objective is to ensure that all our partners are also doing sustainability practices.”

Ikea in the Philippines has long-standing partnership with social enterprise Rags2Riches (R2R) as a sewing services partner. Under this partnership, 4,000 kilograms of scrap fabrics have been upcycled and P7 million in revenues have been raised from Ikea.

To manage waste, most of which is cardboard from packaging, Ikea uses a machine that compresses cardboard into bales. These bales are then reused by a waste partner. Ikea also uses a machine to turn food waste into liquid for easier disposal. By the way, Ikea recorded a 70 percent reduction in food waste compared to 2022.

An electric vehicle company, Mober, has moved Ikea’s 2025 33-percent target for electric vehicle-facilitated deliveries forward by 7.7 percent.

Ikea’s sustainability efforts extend to its people. Ikea Philippines Country HR manager Weng Manalaysay said the company is aiming for a 50-50 ratio between male and female workers. At present, the ratio is 49 percent women-to-men ratio. Ikano Retail is proud of its She also permanent (not contractual) hiring policy, with workers employed on full-time or part-time basis. Manalaysay said wages are not minimum with the pay scale based on a living wage.

MORE PHILIPPINE ARENA AND PHILIPPINE STADIUM INSIGHTS

I HAVE been to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan several times to watch concerts and an awards event and as always, it’s traumatic. Perhaps going all the way there is not for someone my age and temperament.

It’s too hot and while there are trees, that isn’t enough in my opinion. The security, which simply acts on instructions from the venue management and event promoters, are rigid and unyielding most of the time. Entering the venue is like going through an airport. Perfume isn’t allowed, nor are power banks even if event organizers will say they are.

I’ve said several times that I would not return but I still always do. For NCT 127’s Neo City: The Unity tour last week, I was optimistic because the promoter was DNM Entertainment and I have always had a good experience working with them.

There were many things that made the Unity experience better for me. DNM Entertainment hired security that actually tried to make sure concertgoers had an experience that was as comfortable as they could manage.

First, DNM made the verification and strapping processes quick. You could be in and out in 30 minutes max unlike the hours during which you needed to line up in the past.

Second, the security wasn’t overzealous in driving people out of certain areas. Instead, fans were told politely where they were allowed and where they weren’t.

Third, entry to the Philippine Stadium was smooth and orderly. There were no unnecessary checks for perfumes, power banks, and pens.

During the concert, security staff made sure (at least in my area, which was standing N4) fans had water to drink every hour or upon request.

Things weren’t perfect but DNM Entertainment made the effort to make things smooth and hassle-free. They were also responsive to queries online and in person.

Image credits: Ikea and Dinna Chan Vasquez





