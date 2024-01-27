Government’s tertiary education support now offered to 4Ps beneficiaries

THE Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries aspiring for higher education may avail of support programs that will assist with their school expenses.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) assistant secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) will be providing various educational assistance programs such as scholarships, grant-in-aid, and student-loan programs.

“These…aim to enhance access to quality education for qualified beneficiaries of the country’s flagship anti-poverty program by easing the financial burden of deserving individuals aspiring [for] higher education,” Lopez said in a news release.

As the DSWD’s spokesperson, Lopez explained that the programs are offered to qualified and eligible poor households—including 4Ps beneficiaries—by the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST), which is an attached agency of CHED that unifies and harmonizes government-funded student financial-assistance programs (StuFAPs).

“Investing in tertiary education for 4Ps beneficiaries is an investment for the future of their respective households, and also a step toward achieving the goal of [alleviating] poverty through access to free education,” the DSWD official said.

He furthered that the beneficiaries may avail of free higher education in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and CHED-recognized local universities and colleges (LUCs), pursuant to Republic Act 10931 that exempts marginalized students from paying tuition and other school fees.

Lopez shared that the DSWD is urging those who want to pursue higher education to coordinate with the nearest universities and colleges in their place of residence to avail of the program. To date, there are 113 SUCs and 104 LUCs nationwide offering free tertiary education under the “Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.”

Other than the above, Lopez said 4Ps beneficiaries can also avail themselves of free technical-vocational education and training or TVET that are being implemented by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority or Tesda in any state-run technical-vocational institution.

Those under 4Ps who opt to enroll in any CHED-recognized public and private higher education institutions or HEIs may also avail of the “Tertiary Education Subsidy.”

“If they qualify, 4Ps beneficiaries may receive a subsidy of at least P20,000 per academic year to cover their partial cost of school fees and education-related expenses,” Lopez said.

Another program called “Tulong Dunong Program” (TDP) may also be an option, which may entitle beneficiaries to a maximum of P15,000 grant for one academic year.

Under TDP, however, the beneficiaries will be eligible for its grants only if they are not receiving any CHED and UniFAST education-support programs.

Under 4Ps, household beneficiaries are given conditional cash transfers to improve their education, health and nutrition, assisting them to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty.