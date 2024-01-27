Experience the all-new Mitsubishi Triton: Test drive, thrill, and take it home

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) officially unveils the highly anticipated All-New Mitsubishi Triton at the Bridgetowne Destination Estate on January 26, 2024. Right after the launch program for VIP guests which can also be witnessed live on MMPC’s official Facebook Page, the event will be open to public from January 26 afternoon to January 28, 2024.

GET BEHIND THE WHEELS OF THE ALL-NEW TRITON

During the 3-day event, guests can feast their eyes on the All-New Triton displays from 10:00am to 8:00pm. Guests may test drive the All-New Triton on the road to get a first-hand experience of its driving performance and comfort before purchasing a unit. A separate off-road Guests can also experience its raw power and advanced capabilities on a thrilling off-road simulation course designed to push Triton’s limits.

OFF-ROAD ADVENTURE WITH DAKAR RALLY LEGEND HIROSHI MASUOKA

The highlight of the event would be the one-of-a-kind rally experience with Hiroshi Masuoka, Two-Time Dakar Rally Champion (2002, 2003) and Team Director of Team Mitsubishi Ralliart! To have a fully immersive experience with the All-New Triton, Dakar Rally legend Hiroshi Masuoka will offer exclusive thrilling taxi rides for customers while he conquers the terrain on the rally tracks, demonstrating its prowess and giving you an adrenaline-pumping off-road adventure like no other.

FUEL YOUR WEEKEND WITH ENTERTAINMENT

The whole family will enjoy on the All-New Triton launch event as MMPC prepared lots of engaging activities and prizes daily. Food and beverage stalls are available at the event as well. To cap off the weekend, there will be live band performances at 6:30pm from Imago on January 27th and Rocksteddy on January 28th.

Don’t miss the chance to be the first to see and experience the All-New Triton in the metal! Exclusive deals and giveaways also await to those who will test drive and reserve during the 3-day event.

This is more than just a launch; it is an immersive experience. Experience the All-New Triton’s unstoppable performance and undeniable comfort and class. Don’t just see it, drive it, own it! Visit the All-New Triton Launch Event at both Bridgetowne Destination Estate and go beyond limits! #AllNewTriton #MitsubishiMotorsPH #GoBeyondLimits