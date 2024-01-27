DepEd cites EWRB for aiding education, child protection

THE Department of Education’s (DepEd) Learners’ Rights Protection Office (LRPO) recognized its partnership with EastWest Rural Bank (EWRB) in support of the latter’s academic programs and protection efforts.

The financial firm was feted with a plaque of appreciation presented by no less than Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte during the 31st National Children’s Month Culminating Activity held at the Manila Hotel.

EWRB president Sheila Marasigan Bajado and Relationship Manager for DepEd- Regional Operations Lead for National Capital Region Florinda S. De La Cruz received the award. The former said that “we are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the [LRPO].”

The bank’s partnership with the office started in June 2023 as part of its corporate social responsibility. The donation of approximately 280 computer units to schools with established Children Protection Committees enabled their members to effectively perform their task in protecting students’ rights.

Further strengthening this collaboration, EWRB played a crucial role in the 2023 Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City as a showcase of its ongoing commitment to supporting the LRPO’s initiatives.

“Our collaboration with LRPO underscores our commitment to empowering the youth through education and safeguarding their rights,” Bajado shared. “At [EWRB], we believe in creating meaningful impacts in the communities we serve.”

According to her, the award inspires them to maintain their efforts “in making a significant difference in the lives of our future generations.”

EWRB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of East West Banking Corp.

The LRPO, formerly known as the Child Protection Unit and the Child’s Rights in Education Desk, operates under the Education Secretary’s Office. It was restructured last year to further reinforce the “Child Protection Policy.”

Led by Undersecretary Revsee A. Escobedo, the office coordinates and implements different programs, projects, and activities focused on child protection.