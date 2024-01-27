Compliance with senior discounts urged as over 100 violators named

With over 100 violators identified, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Thursday urged business establishments to adhere to laws that provide discounts, benefits, and privileges to senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and solo or single parents.

Romualdez’s call comes as he applauds Starbucks for offering a generous 40-percent discount to the elderly, PWDs, and medal of valor awardees, surpassing the legally mandated 20 percent. This special promotion was applicable only last Wednesday.

He also expressed appreciation for San Miguel Corp.’s commitment to a 20-percent discount for the elderly and PWDs using its skyway system in Metro Manila and expressways in northern and southern Luzon.

“I am sure the operators of other expressways will match the gesture of Ramon S. Ang’s San Miguel Corp.,” he said.

He urged tollway operators and relevant government agencies to provide details of the offer to ensure that senior citizens and PWDs can soon benefit from these discounts on skyways and expressways.

“We appreciate the gesture of Starbucks. It gives meaning to the apology given to three House committees for what they acknowledged as its ‘mistake.’ We also value their promise to henceforth fully support the discounts and benefits of those covered. We appeal to other establishments to follow suit,” Romualdez said.

The Speaker referred to the recent signage displayed by Starbucks in all its stores, restricting the 20-percent discount for the elderly and PWDs to “one food item and one beverage.”

Numerous complaints prompted him to instruct three House committees to investigate the “gaps and confusion” in implementing laws that grant discounts and benefits to over 35 million senior citizens, PWDs, and solo parents.

During the committees’ hearing on Tuesday, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, presiding over the investigation as ways and means committee chairman, identified over 100 violators, including malls, supermarkets, airlines, bakeshops, hotels, drugstores, and food and transportation service providers.

“We have granted these privileges to our people, and we will see to it that those covered receive them. Entities that are not granting the discounts and other benefits will be exposed and compelled to comply with the laws. We will also not hesitate to initiate prosecution,” Romualdez said.