APAC to face continued cyber threats in 2024

AS the Asia Pacific region embarks on a rapid digitalization movement, global cybersecurity and digital privacy company Kaspersky predicted that the dangers of phishing, scams, data breaches, and geopolitically-motivated cyberattacks are seen to continue targeting organizations and individuals from the region.

“Asia Pacific’s digital economy continues to grow exponentially and is expected to keep its momentum in the next five years. With digitalization efforts including adoption of technologies like digital payments, Super Apps, IoT, smart cities, and now generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity will be key to ensuring the resilience of the region’s overall defenses against potentially damaging cyberattacks,” said Vitaly Kamluk, head of research center for Asia Pacific, global research and analysis team (GReAT) at Kaspersky.

“When it comes to sophisticated Advanced Persistent Threats [APTs], we have seen that cyber espionage remains to be the main objective of Asian groups. We expect this trend to continue in 2024 due to the existing geopolitical tensions in the region,” Kamluk added.

Furthermore, Kamluk said Kaspersky’s GReAT researchers have also specified the key cyberthreat predictions in 2024 for the key countries and territories in APAC.

The scale of scam in Southeast Asia

According to a United Nations report, hundreds of thousands of people from Southeast Asia (SEA) were recruited to join online-scam operations such as romance-investment scams, crypto fraud, money laundering and illegal gambling.

Recruitment to these criminal operations are mostly done via advertised professional roles such as programmers, marketers or human resource specialists, through what appear to be legitimate and even elaborate procedures.

Increased usage and trust in digital payment methods, lack of regulations protecting the rights of users online, and large numbers of people forced into joining online-scam operations add complexity to this major issue in SEA and in resolving it.

“Law enforcement is working on many of those cases, involving scam and phishing attacks and we have seen successful operations in 2023, such as a joint operation of Australian Federal Police (AFP), and United States Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI] and Malaysian Police which led to the arrest of 8 individuals behind a syndicate running a phishing-as-a-service campaign online,” said Kamluk.

“Nevertheless, we think that the scale of online scam and phishing attacks in Southeast Asia will only continue growing in the coming years due to technical and legal illiteracy of many people involved in such attacks from operators to victims,” he added.

For organizations in APAC, Kaspersky provided the tips to keep safe from these upcoming threats in 2024: