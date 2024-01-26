Stella Arnaldo

YOU know you’re old when you don’t even know today’s pop stars and matinee idols. So, yeah, I admit I couldn’t relate when the #KathNielBreakup trended on social media. Sure, I’ve heard of them separately (to those in the same dinosaur generation as myself, that’s Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla), but have never watched their movies, accidentally or otherwise. So, I’d probably not be able to pick out these celebrities in a restaurant unless they were pointed out to me. (A niece had to update me about who would be the kawawa of the two because of the split, since apparently one’s career only thrived because of the other.)

To be honest, the last matinee idol I was familiar with was Coco Martin, and that was only because he was on the same flight as I was from Abu Dhabi to Manila many years ago, and there were streams of passengers, mostly overseas Filipino workers, having their photos taken with him. (I had to ask my seatmate Pepper if he knew who the young man was, as I don’t really follow local showbiz news. After telling me his name, Pepper introduced me to Coco’s then-manager who was seated across the aisle from me. It was quite amazing how Coco was super patient with his fans who came around at every chance while we were in the air, and he genuinely smiled in every photo with them.)

It’s similar in journalism; you know you’ve been working at the trenches or at the news desk far too long when today’s CEOs may carry familiar (sur)names but are much, much younger than you.

Last week, the 43-year-old Philippine Airlines president and COO Stanley K. Ng hosted a buffet Japanese lunch for BusinessMirror led by our publisher Anton Cabangon Chua and Editor-in-Chief Chuchay Fernandez. So we spent some part of our dessert meal educating the good captain, a pilot by training, on the terms “blue seal” and “PX.” It all started because someone mentioned that coffee and cigarettes were the usual props of most journalists (they forgot to mention bottles of beer), to which I responded that I gave up smoking a long time ago, though drinking good coffee has become a passion.

Which brought me to the story how, when I was still in college, I would often go to the PX stores in Dau, Pampanga, with my family to buy Marlboro Menthol (or Benson and Hedges) cigarettes. These cigarettes had “blue seals” on top of their boxes, which were stamped “Made in the USA.” Being the youngest at our dining table, Capt. Stanley naturally asked how these came to be, and we explained that these smokes and other imported goods came from the US military base in Clark.

In those days, if your significant other was a US serviceman stationed at the then Clark Airbase, chances are you had opened your own PX kiosk (even out of your family’s car garage) where you sold Pringles potato chips, Hostess Twinkies—those sweet sponges of golden goodness—Levi’s jeans, Johnnie Walker Black Label whiskies, Fruit of the Loom underwear, Hanes T-shirts, and the like. These stores and goods were called “PX”, short for “post-exchange,” which are stores at military installations that sell consumer goods and services to military personnel and their families.

It will be two years this February since the soft-spoken Capt. Stanley was appointed to head PAL. Despite his youth, he has been ably piloting the country’s pioneering flag carrier, recently emerged from bankruptcy and coming from the Covid pandemic, which rendered many planes grounded with most domestic and international destinations closed to traffic.

He told us that it wasn’t such as huge and difficult a transition for him from flying planes on a daily basis. Even as an aircraft pilot, “as I was moving up, I was put in positions of management where I had to oversee operations and staff,” he said. Prior to his current post, Capt. Stanley was senior vice president for airline operations so he oversaw the movement of aircraft and managed PAL’s pilots, many of whom he may have also personally trained, being also an instructor of Airbus narrow-body planes.

I suppose Capt. Stanley’s training as a pilot is the reason he is able to remain calm, despite the current turbulence being experienced by the aviation sector largely due to delays in the supply of replacement engines and other spare parts from manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. This has resulted in the grounding of four aircraft, and despite the huge demand and requests, the carrier is unable to add long-haul routes like to Israel, India and Italy. (It did add flights to Da Nang last December.)

Still, PAL has recovered most of its pre-pandemic flights and frequencies, and added a few domestic routes from its Cebu hub like to Baguio and Laoag, while having restructured some international routes.

Having started in customer relations at PAL, Capt. Stanley is also intent on enhancing the travel experience of passengers. The carrier recently opened its Mabuhay Lounge at passenger Terminal 1 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, designed by the sisters Ivy and Cynthia Almario.

Capt. Stanley said they will be formally launching the lounge after Chinese New Year, as he promised to give us a tour of the new beautiful space. Needless to say, aside from the comfort and convenience that Mabuhay Milers will experience at the new lounge, it will continue to serve the passengers’ merienda favorite—the arroz caldo.

Capt. Stanley hopes calmer skies will prevail by 2025, as it receives new planes. PAL has ordered nine Airbus 350-1000 long-range aircraft, which can accommodate 380 passengers. This will allow the carrier to increase its international routes and fly non-stop services from Manila to North America, including the US East Coast and Canada, and possibly, even to Europe. Wow! Sounds like a return to the good old days of PAL. Paris or Milan anyone?