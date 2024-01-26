Support for PUV makers assured

To address challenges and promote collaboration for the successful implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Friday assured support for local jeepney manufacturers.

Holding a dialogue with representatives of eFrancisco Motor Corporation (eFMC) and Sarao, namely, Elmer Francisco and Ed Sarao, Romualdez discussed the intricacies of public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization in a meeting in Makati City Friday morning.

“We are very, very open to having the consolidation revisited. Maybe we’ll look at it as an option,” he said.

“Imported products are good if they have better technology, are more durable, and are cost-effective. But if we have local options that are as good, efficient, and even more cost-effective, hands down, we’re here for the local. Even for me, if it’s equal, I choose local,” the Speaker added.

According to Romualdez, stakeholders are open to revisiting the consolidation of imported and locally manufactured products, specifically in the realm of transportation technology.

Highlighting the importance of efficiency and cost-effectiveness, the official emphasized the potential benefits of both imported and locally produced options.

Romualdez emphasized the lower chamber’s commitment to preserving the iconic image of traditional jeepneys, a symbol deeply ingrained in Philippine culture.

“The jeepney is really, really the symbol of our Philippines, so it should not be lost, and I support you here. And we will preserve it, and it should not be lost in our country,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez also assured the drivers that the doors of Congress are always open to all Filipinos.

He acknowledged the sentimental value of the jeepney, emphasizing its cultural significance in Filipino songs and as a symbol of the nation’s identity.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. granted a three-month extension, providing a new lease on life for thousands of jeepney drivers facing challenges due to the initial deadline lapse on December 31, 2023.

Romualdez welcomed the three-month extension, emphasizing the president’s attentiveness to the sentiments and concerns of the people.

The extension, until April 30, 2024, allows those intending to consolidate additional time to comply with the program’s requirements.