Smart, GSMA push for disaster resilience

Smart Communications Inc. and the GSM Association (GSMA), the global alliance of mobile operators, have announced a strategic collaboration to advocate for policies fostering a comprehensive, nationwide approach to disaster preparedness.

The partnership aims to enhance the Philippines’s resilience against natural disasters, which have been exacerbated by climate change, according to PLDT Inc. FVP Cathy Yang.

“At a time when the impact of disasters is heightened by climate change, we as network operators play a vital role in providing communications support before, during and immediately after calamities and emergencies, keeping disaster affected communities connected,” Yang said.

“In close collaboration with global partners like the GSMA and key industry stakeholders from government and the private sector, we can further enhance the country’s disaster resilience and help shape policies and protocols to ensure more efficient communications to the public whenever disasters strike.”

The partnership was announced at the GSMA’s Humanitarian Connectivity Charter (HCC) Asia-Pacific workshop in Clark.

“The GSMA is proud to support PLDT and Smart’s work on disaster resilience in the Philippines,” GSMA Head of Mobile for Humanitarian Innovation Mobile for Development Kimberly Brown said.

According to Yang, Smart was among the first global operators to adopt the principles of the GSMA’s HCC in 2015.

The HCC outlines collaborative principles and best practices for mobile network operators in emergency preparedness, response, and recovery.