‘Slower inflation, new models to whet appetite for vehicles’

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi) said tempered inflation and the introduction of new models could help local vehicle sales reach the 500,000-unit mark this year.

On Tuesday, Campi President Rommel Gutierrez told reporters on the sidelines of an event held in Taguig City on Tuesday that sales of the local automotive industry could grow by 16 in 2024.

This, after the sector’s sales jumped by 22 percent to 429,807 units in 2023, from 352,596 units in 2022.

Gutierrez said sustained economic growth and tempered inflation rate, among others, could propel sales to reach half a million units.

“The usual [factors]. Model and production, GDP, controlled inflation; ‘yung inflation rate medyo tempered, OFW remittance.”

In terms of the production of new units, Gutierrez said the production of the next-generation Tamaraw could bolster the local auto industry’s sales this year as the market leader is on track to rollout the new Tamaraw by the third quarter of this year. Gutierrez is first vice president at Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP).

TMP Chairman Alfred Ty told reporters that the Toyota head office reported an additional P1.1 billion in investments for the manufacture of the next-generation Tamaraw.

In August 2023, Toyota Motor Corp. announced it would invest P4.4 billion to start producing the new Tamaraw in the Philippines by the third quarter of 2024.

Of the P5.5 billion investment commitment, Ty said TMP has so far invested 25 percent or P1.375 billion for the return of the Toyota Tamaraw.

Toyota Motor Corp. earlier said that the new Tamaraw aims to provide a “more suitable and affordable” option for Filipino entrepreneurs.

In 2023, Campi announced that local carmakers breached their sales target of 423,000 units. It attributed the industry’s 2023 performance to “sustained consumer demand, easier access to credit, and improved supply conditions across all brands.”

Toyota led the auto market in 2023 as it sold 200,031 units and cornered 46.54 percent of the domestic market.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. ranked second, accounting for an 18.23-percent share of the automotive market and selling 78,371 units last year.

Ford Motor Co. Phils. ranked third as it had a 7.29-percent share. It sold 31,320 units during the period.