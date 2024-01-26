SC junks DOE plea in P18.4B tax case

THE Supreme Court (SC) has junked with finality the petition filed by the Department of Energy (DOE) seeking the reversal of the decision issued by the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA), which denied the DOE’s plea to nullify the warrants of distraint and/or levy and garnishment issued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) over the Energy department’s failure to settle deficiency excise taxes amounting P18.37 billion.

In a 6-page resolution made public only last Thursday, the Court’s Third Division denied the DOE’s motion for reconsideration of its decision issued on August 17, 2022, which held that the jurisdiction to settle the said tax dispute belongs to either the Secretary of Justice or the Solicitor General.

“For failing to raise matters compellingly persuasive to warrant the reconsideration of the assailed resolution, the motion is denied,” the SC said.

“Accordingly, the motion for reconsideration is denied. The decision, dated August 17, 2022, of the Court stands,” added the High Tribunal. The SC held that the CTA correctly steered clear of the case since it is a “purely intra-governmental dispute.”

The DOE, in its motion for reconsideration, argued the CTA has the expertise and experience to resolve tax issues, the DOE said. It argued that Republic Act (RA) 1125 (An Act Creating the Court of Tax Appeals) prevails over Presidential Decree 242 (Prescribing the Procedure for Administrative Settlement or Adjudication of Disputes, Claims and Controversies Between or Among Government Offices, Agencies and Instrumentalities, Including Government-Owned and -Controlled Corporations, and for Other Purposes). The energy department maintained that not all disputes involving government agencies fall under the coverage of PD 242.

However, the SC stressed that the DOE’s motion “is a mere reiteration” of the arguments raised in the main petition.

“Being an administrative dispute or a dispute involving two agencies of the Executive Branch of government, the authority to resolve the same vested by PD 242 upon the President of the Philippines is well within its power of control,” the SC said. “Moreover, disputes between or among agencies or offices of the Executive Department requires an understanding of how their different and competing mandates and goals affect one another, a function that is also within the President’s expertise as Chief Executive.”

The High Tribunal also rejected the DOE’s invocation of the higher interest of “substantial justice” in seeking the Court’s intervention on the tax dispute.

“The mere invocation of substantial justice does not automatically suspend the application of the rules, especially when it seeks to alter is a matter of jurisdiction,” the SC pointed out.

In its August 2022 ruling, the Court ruled that PD 242 should prevail against laws defining general jurisdiction of the CTA, such as RA 1125, as amended, and the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC). According to the SC, PD 242 deals specifically with the resolution of disputes, claims and controversies where the parties involved are the agencies and instrumentalities of the government.

Furthermore, the SC said the President, as Chief Executive, has control over all government agencies; thus, it is only proper that he first be given a chance to resolve a dispute before resorting to courts.

The dispute stemmed on December 7, 2018, when the BIR issued a “preliminary assessment notice,” or “PAN,” to the DOE for deficiency excise taxes amounting to P18.37 billion. The BIR gave the latter 15 days to settle the amount.

Ten days later, the BIR issued a formal letter of demand for the assessment amount.

On December 21, 2018, the DOE responded to the BIR and insisted that it is not liable for the amount since the department is not among those being compelled to pay excise taxes under Section 130(A)(I) of the NIRC.

The DOE maintained that it is not the “owner, lessee, concessionaire or operator of the mining claim,” and that it merely grants mining rights or service contracts on behalf of the State. The DOE further contended that the subject transactions involve condensates, which are classified as natural gas, that are exempt from excise taxes. The DOE cited BIR Revenue Regulations 1-2018 dated January 5, 2018, for the argument.

On September 19, 2019, the BIR issued the warrants of distraint and/or levy and garnishment. The DOE said these were issued prematurely and without due process. A month later, on October 18, the DOE filed a petition for review—with urgent motion for suspension of collection of taxes—with the CTA, assailing the said warrants.