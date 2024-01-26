SBG boosts sports in Kalinga

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go emphasized his support for grassroots development as the Senate Committee on Sports chair graced the Kalinga Provincial Athletic Meet staged Thursday in Rizal, Kalinga.

“With the theme ‘Batang Malakas, Bansang Matatag,’ this is proof of giving importance on the role of sports for a healthy and strong youth,” Go told more than 2,000 athletes during the opening ceremony. “Not only do we see strength physically, but also mentally.”

The event—featuring teams representing Kalinga’s seven municipalities—was also graced by Rep. Allen Jesse Mangaoang, Governor James Edduba, Vice Governer Jocel Baac, Rizal Mayor Karl Baac, Pasil Vice Mayor Benny Magangat, Tinglayan Mayor Sacrament Gumilab, Tanudan Vice Mayor Constancio Dalayap, Balbalan Vice Mayor Rowina Damia and Lubuagan Mayor Joel Tagaotao and Vice Mayor Jun Saclag.

Go also reiterated his intention to continue advocating for a more robust sports programs nationwide, a commitment aligned to his longstanding advocacy of promoting a healthy lifestyle and steering the youth away from societal ills, particularly illegal drugs.

“My motto is simple yet powerful—get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit,” he said.

Also the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go emphasized sports and health are interconnected in promoting a productive citizenry.

“Sports is linked to keeping one healthy and fit,” said Go, who provided basketball and volleyball equipment and shirts to the participants.

Go was instrumental in advancing sports development most notably through his support for Republic Act No. 11470—which he authored and co-sponsored—that established the National Academy of Sports at the New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac.

The NAS offers a secondary education program with an integrated special curriculum on sports developed by the Department of Education and Philippine Sports Commission.

“With the NAS, an athlete can be a student at the same time, nothing will be sacrificed,” said Go, who is also pushing for the approval of Senate Bill No. 2514, which he sponsored, titled the proposed Philippine National Games Act.

The act is designed to establish a thorough structure for a national sports program, seamlessly integrating the promotion of grassroots sports with the advancement of national sports development.

Go effectively advocated for an increased allocation of funds for the PSC behind the goal of assisting in the preparation, training and participation of Filipino athletes in major sports events, as well as to execute efficient programs aimed at developing the talents of more young and aspiring athletes especially those in the grassroots.

“For 2024, we have pushed and provided for more support for our athletes’ participation in the Paris Olympics and Paralympics and Winter Youth Olympics, as well as for the Batang Pinoy, Philippine National Games, Philippine National Para Games and Indigenous People’s Games behind initiatives through the PSC,” Go said.

Go vowed to support grassroots development by committing his office to providing assistance for competitions, leagues and sports clinics.

He briefly checked the ongoing construction of the Bono-Bongat Road, a project he supported as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance.

The senator then visited the province of Isabela and while in Mallig, Go attended the inauguration of the town’s Super Health Center and personally inspected other projects he supported, such as the public market and a bridge.

He was also in Ilagan City for the Bambanti Festival and led the groundbreaking of a Super Health Center in Echague town.