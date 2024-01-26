Record broken; 5th generation Jeep

WITH 39,153 units sold in December, the past year registered a record-shattering total of 429,807 vehicles sold in an astonishing industry performance surpassing the annual sales target of 423,000.

Data showed that only 223,793 units were sold in 2020, 268,488 in 2021 before climbing up to an inspiring 352,596 in 2022 as per CAMPI (Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc.) and TMA (Truck Manufacturers Association).

The record growth was, again, attributed to constant consumer demand, easier access to loan/credit platforms and supply availability of even the elusive but preferred brands.

Again, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) retained its huge chunk of market leadership at 46.5 percent, followed by Mitsubishi at 18.2 percent, Ford 7.3 percent, Nissan 6.3 percent and Suzuki 4.3 percent.

Here’s to a continuous upward trend in our ever-volatile automotive world.

Iconic Jeep

COLENE Jalalon writes to say that the fifth generation Jeep Grand Cherokee L has finally hit town. Her report:

“IC Automotive Inc., general distributor of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM Trucks in the Philippines, brands the Jeep Grand Cherokee L as the perfect road trip companion.

“With its world-class styling and craftsmanship, the flagship seven-seater SUV wears its signature seven-slot grille that well represents Jeep as the most awarded SUV.

“Launched in March 2023, the Grand Cherokee L is meticulously curated with its iconic and striking appearance, premium and functional interior, exhilarating driving performance, uncompromised comfort and convenience, top-notch safety features, and legendary 4×4 capability.

“Driven by freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, the Jeep Life is all about living to the fullest. It encourages you to find your tribe, explore new places and have a taste of the best adventures that life has to offer.

“The new Jeep has a 3.6L V6 Engine with Engine Start-Stop (ESS) platform, and a 487L of cargo space behind the third-row seats, 2,395L of cargo room when the fold flat 2nd & 3rd row seats are down.

“It retails at P5,490,000, and is available in Midnight Sky, Velvet Red Pearl Coat, Rocky Mountain Pearl Coat, Silver Zynith, Diamond Black, Bright White Clear Coat, Baltic Grey Metallic Clear Coat. Global Black serves as the standard interior color while the Wicker Beige is available for limited units.

“Buyers from today until February 15 are entitled to a free grand staycation package at the Shangri-La The Fort, Manila with the following inclusions: Overnight stay at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila’s Premium Suite; in-room check-in with guaranteed 4PM late check out; access to Horizon Club Lounge and Kerry Sports Manila; dinner for two at Raging Bull Chophouse & Bar; and, lunch for two at Samba.

“On top of the grand staycation package, customers may also choose between: A 90-minute Deep Tissue Treatment for two in Spa at Kerry Sports Manila; or a 1-hour Gin-Making Master Class in The Back Room.

“Visit jeep.com.ph or Jeep dealerships at Alabang, Cebu, Clark, Greenhills and Pampanga for more details.”

PEE STOP Christine Giray of Gadgets is still euphoric over Petron’s Christmas package of P10,000 each handed out to more than 300 lucky PVC (Petron Value Card) holders. Cheers!…Let’s pray Ramon S. Ang and Manuel V. Pangilinan will succeed in their bid to partner in building the 88-km Cavite-Batangas Expressway and the Nasugbu-Bauan Expressway. They are a known success mix when teaming up.