PUV drivers, operators bare senatorial preferences in poll

THE December 2023 survey by the Publishers Association of the Philippines Inc. (PAPI) among transport groups showed broadcaster and party-list representative Erwin Tulfo topping the list of potential senatorial candidates.

Next to Tulfo was former senator and world boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Sagip party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta. The survey was conducted from December 16 to 22, 2023 among transport groups Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines or Fejodap, Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator sa Pilipinas (STOP) and Confederation of Passenger Transport in Central Inc. (CPTCL).

The nationwide transport survey covered jeepney drivers and operators plying various routes in the country. Next to Marcoleta was Sen. Imee Marcos, with former Senate President Tito Sotto and former president Rodrigo Duterte taking the fifth and sixth spot, respectively.

Only the Top 20 were included in the list although the 1,500 respondents were freely given their own choices for senators in the 2025 mid-term elections. Next in the lineup were incumbent Senators Lito Lapid, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. On the 11th spot was former vice president Leni Robredo, followed by former senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson.

Taking the 13th slot was Sen. Pia Cayetano, Secretary Benhur Abalos of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and former Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno for the 15th slot.

In 16th place was Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro of the Department of National Defense, followed by former senator Mar Roxas, Sen. Francis Tolentino, former President Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque and former senator Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan.