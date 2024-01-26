PSC statement on WADA compliance issue that poses potential ban on PHL

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is aware of recent speculations regarding the possibility of the Philippines facing sanctions in prestigious sporting events such as the Olympics, Asian Games, and SEA Games due to alleged non-compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code. We understand the concerns raised, and we would like to address these matters with utmost transparency and accountability.

We acknowledge the importance of adhering to the WADA Code and upholding the principles of fair play and integrity in sports. In response to the aforementioned allegations, we would like to clarify that the Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization (PHI-NADO), under the auspices of the PSC, has taken prompt and decisive actions to rectify any potential matters related to non-compliance with the WADA Code.

A series of activities in relation to the compliance was conducted by PHI-NADO from September to December of last year, prior to the extended deadline set by WADA last January 22nd.

After receiving evaluations from WADA, certain revisions relating to critical requirements of the Code, are now being worked upon. PHI-NADO has reported that we are nearing closure for these requirements within a 21-day period.

A meeting was convened last January 25th by WADA represented by Ms. Ying Cui, Manager for RADO/NADO Relations and Mr. Perumal Saravana, Manager of Asia Oceania Office, and SEARADO Director General Gobinathan Nair, bringing together senior officers from the PSC led by Chairman Richard Bachmann, Executive Director Paulo Francisco Tatad, PHI-NADO Head Dr. Alejandro Pineda Jr. and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Secretary General Atty. Wharton Chan.

The primary objective of this meeting was to foster open communication, address the pending concerns and revisions raised by WADA, and collaboratively undertake measures to ensure complete compliance at the earliest possible time.

Furthermore, we wish to reassure the public that these possible sanctions are avoidable. We are fully engaged in a constructive dialogue with WADA, working collectively to address any remaining concerns and to ensure that our national athletes can continue to compete on the global stage with honor and integrity.

We appreciate the understanding of the public and the global sports community as we navigate through this process.

The PSC remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship and ethical conduct to our national athletes and coaches.