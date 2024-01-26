PHL, Vietnam set to sign coast guard agreement amid competing sea claims

The Philippines and Vietnam are set to sign a cooperation agreement between their coast guards as Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. boosts partnerships in the region amid lingering tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea (SCS).

The agreement will cover marine environmental protection as well as search and rescue operations of Filipino and Vietnamese fishermen, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Armand Balilo said by phone on Thursday. “We intend to establish a coast guard hotline to facilitate better coordination,” he said.

The two Southeast Asian nations have overlapping claims in the SCS, where Beijing lays sweeping claims. Balilo said the upcoming cooperation deal between the Philippines and Vietnam’s coast guards is not aimed at China.

Marcos’s trip comes amid continuing tensions between China and the Philippines, with their vessels facing off in the contested waters several times in recent months.

Depending on the details, the agreement may help foster stability in the SCS, said Huong Le Thu, deputy director of the Asia Program at International Crisis Group.

“Enhancing cooperation between the two countries’ coast guards, or increasing research and information exchange, for example, can contribute to transparency and countering the grey zone warfare in the disputed waters,” she said.