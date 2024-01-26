PHL fruits exports soar beyond P5B in 2023–DA

THE Philippines exported over P5 billion worth of fruits, including mangoes and avocados, last year on the back of higher demand from newly opened markets, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

The DA said the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) facilitated and recorded the export of 20,325.09 metric tons (MT) mangoes, avocados and durians worth P5.167 billion last year.

Broken down, the country shipped 12,548.49 MT of mangoes worth P2.9 billion, 3,045.6 MT of avocados valued at P377 million and 4,731 MT of durian worth P1.89 billion.

“The 2023 export [volume] figures showed a 316-percent increase for avocado, 109 percent for mango, and a significant 4,000 percent for durian, respectively compared to last year,” the DA said in a statement on Thursday.

The DA noted that the BPI issued over 83,000 sanitary and phytosanitary certificates for the export of various agricultural products last year, as well as nearly 80,000 import clearances for the entry of foreign commodities.

“The bureau likewise helped open markets for durian exports to China, Hass avocados to South Korea and mangoes to Australia,” the DA said.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. lauded the achievements of the BPI last year, emhpasizing that the bureau is in line with the Marcos Jr. administration’s of “elevating the condition of Filipino farmers and, ultimately, food sufficiency and security, through mechanization and modernization.”

“For nearly a century, BPI has been at the forefront of agricultural innovation, stewardship, and progress in our nation. We are here to celebrate not just the longevity of this institution but also the milestones, advancements, and commitment it has shown towards the modernization of agricultural practices in our country,” Laurel said during the BPI’s 94th anniversary last Wednesday

Laurel urged the BPI to sustain its “forward-thinking” approach in addressing the needs of the country’s farmers toward the growth and development of the agriculture sector.

The DA said the BPI provided more than 72 MT of vegetable seeds and legumes to hundreds of farmers as well as 82,471 pieces of planting materials as part of its efforts to boost local food production and farm productivity.

“It also certified over 5.8 million bags of rice, corn and field legumes that helped increase farm yield by as much as 30 percent. The agency also issued biosafety permits to foster safe biotechnology practices in the country,” the DA said.

“Over 400,000 clearances were issued by BPI for domestic transport to prevent the spread of pests in the country,” the DA added.

