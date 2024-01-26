PBBM orders NGAs to prioritize local response on climate change

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered concerned national government agencies (NGA) to prioritize localized response against climate change as they start discussing the rollout of the national adaptation plans,

During his meeting with the Philippine Delegation of the Conference of Parties (COP28) in Malacañang on Wednesday, the Chief Executive wants the specific provisions of Philippine National Adaptation Plan (NAP) 2023-2050 and the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Implementation Plan 2023-2030 to be “broken down” so it can be easily adapted by local government units (LGU).

He noted the active participation of LGUs would improve the success of climate change mitigation efforts nationwide.

The President also approved the country’s participation in international environmental events so it can secure more influence and resources for its climate change-related initiatives.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, the head of the COP28 delegates, explained the NAP and the NDC would be implemented once they get the concurrence from the concerned implementing agencies.

Both plans will then be cascaded to other NGAs, LGUs, private sector and development partners.

She also reported to the President the key outcomes from the COP28, including improvement of energy capacity by 2030; transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just and orderly manner; accelerating zero-and-low emissions technologies and reduction of emission from road transport; adopting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Framework for Climate Resilience by 2030.

Also discussed during the meeting were the commitment budget for Loss and Damage (LD) Funds; operationalization of LD with the World Bank as Interim Hosting, and call for scale-up in concessional and grant for climate change.

She noted the country would benefit from the focus on the nexus of biodiversity and climate action, inclusion of workforce as important implements, firm commitment to use available science and emissions avoidance. -30-

Image credits: Troi Santos





