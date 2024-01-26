NTF-ELCAC sees ‘positive’ collaboration with UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan



A ranking official of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed (NTF-ELCAC) is confident that the visit of United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan will aid efforts of the Marcos administration in protecting freedom of expression and opinion



“Ms. (Irene) Khan’s visit may provide an opportunity for constructive dialogue and cooperation on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression in the country,” NTF-ELCAC Executive Director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. said.



This may also result in concrete recommendations and follow-up actions that could address some of the existing challenges and gaps in this area, he added.



Torres said that results of their interaction with Khan would have an impact on the Philippines’ standing before the international community, emphasizing the importance of fostering a positive and collaborative relationship during her visit.



He added that they are also anticipating that Khan will definitely face considerable challenges as she engages with diverse perspectives and narratives from different government agencies, civil society groups, non-government organizations, especially entities and communist terrorist groups aligned with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).



“Evaluating the conflicting stories presented by both sides will pose a considerable challenge for her. Nonetheless, the government expresses confidence that the veracity of our narratives will prevail,” Torres said.



The NTF-ELCAC chief added that the government has high hopes that Khan’s visit would not stir up renewed tensions reminiscent of the recent visit of UN Special Rapporteur for promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change Ian Fry, who initially recommended the abolition of the body.



The NTF-ELCAC was formed in December 2018 through Executive Order No. 70, which security and political pundits viewed as a “game-changer” in the government’s efforts to eliminate the scourge of the 55-year-old Maoist-inspired insurgency.



A day after her January 22 arrival to the Philippines, Khan met top security officials like Torres and National Security Council Assistant Deputy Director Jonathan Malaya, among others, where she was briefed by the Anti-Terrorism Council about the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and the mandate of the NTF-ELCAC.



“She was just absorbing all the presentations. Toward the end of the meeting, there are some points that she would like to make a follow-up on. For instance, ‘yung sa NTF-ELCAC concern. She would like to get further information about the red-tagging issue because alam nating lahat na even sa (because we all know that even) abroad the NTF-ELCAC is being equated unfairly to red-tagging,” Torres said.



However, due to time constraints, the meeting with Khan had to be cut short because of her hectic schedule.



“She would like to hear more from us kung ano ‘yung ginagawa natin (what we are doing) to prevent such a thing from happening,” the NTF-ELCAC chief stressed.



Torres reiterated that red-tagging is not a policy of the government but rather a propaganda line adapted by the CPP-NPA-NDF to vilify the government here and abroad.



“On Ms. Khan’s visit, especially in the context of NTF-ELCAC, our expectation is that she diligently listens and impartially scrutinizes reports from various groups she engages with. We envision her producing a comprehensive report that is fair and just to all parties involved,” he said. -30-