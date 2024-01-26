NGCP holds ceremonial switch-on for ₱51.3-B VisMin interconnection

To mark the successful full energization of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection, NGCP conducted a simultaneous ceremonial switch-on in Manila, Cebu, and Lanao del Norte, symbolizing the unification of the Philippine grid and marking the full commercial operations of the interconnection.

On January 26, 2024, the energization ceremony was held at Malacañang Palace, led by His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., NGCP’s Dumanjug Converter Station in Cebu, and Lala Converter Station in Lanao del Norte, and witnessed by key national and local government officials.

“NGCP is honored to operationalize this landmark energy project conceptualized during then President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr.’s visionary leadership, now fully realized under the leadership and guidance of the administration of his son and namesake, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This event marks the successful energization at full capacity of this monumental undertaking, a vision of unifying the grid proudly coming to fruition under NGCP,” the company said.

The interconnection was conceptualized as early as the 1980s but was abandoned by the government due to challenges in implementation. It was only in 2011, with NGCP as private transmission concessionaire, that studies were revived for the feasibility of such undertaking.

Surveys on the original eastern route envisioned by government presented technical challenges and geophysical hazards, including underwater volcanic activity, unexploded ordnances from the Battle of Surigao, and strong seabed current.

NGCP then turned west. A route study beginning in Northwestern Mindanao, crossing over to load center Cebu province, was completed in 2015, with results showing no threat of volcanic activity, and lesser seismic hazards and regional fault compared to the eastern route.

In April 2017, NGCP filed its application with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to commence the implementation of the MVIP. The project was approved in July 2017 with a total cost of P51.3 billion.

“The MVIP, which unites the Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao grids, is identified as integral to economic development through the delivery of stable power transmission services and enabling of energy resource sharing. Despite various challenges, NGCP remained committed to the completion of this project which is a testament to our dedication and commitment to fulfilling our mandate of improving, upgrading, expanding, and reinforcing the Philippine power grid,” added NGCP.

The MVIP is comprised of a 184 circuit-kilometer (ckm) High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) submarine transmission line connecting the power grids of Mindanao and Visayas with a transfer capacity of 450MW expandable to as much as 900MW. The project also includes converter stations in both regions and more than 500ckm of overhead lines to facilitate the flow of electricity.