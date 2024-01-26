ONCE my 5-year-old granddaughter was scaling up the iron grill divider in our living room as if she was rock climbing. I told her not to go so high as she may slip and fall down, to which she countered, “If I don’t try it, I’ll never know what’ll happen.”

The phrase “never try, never know” conveys the idea that without making an effort or attempting something, one will never discover the potential outcomes, experiences, or opportunities that might arise. It emphasizes the importance of taking risks, being proactive, and embracing new challenges rather than staying in a state of uncertainty or hesitation.

In the context of associations, there are some key actions and results related to the mantra “never try, never know.”

1. Encouraging bold initiatives. Associations are more likely to embark on innovative projects, experimental programs, and transformative strategies as the willingness to try new approaches fosters a culture of creativity and adaptability within the association community.

2. Enhancing member recruitment and retention. Associations can try diverse approaches to member recruitment and retention by experimenting with different benefits, value-driven strategies, and communication methods that lead to a more robust and satisfied membership base.

3. Promoting member engagement. Associations can create diverse engagement opportunities that cater to the evolving needs and interests of their members. Whether it’s introducing new events, interactive platforms, or collaborative projects, the spirit of exploration enhances member engagement.

4. Adopting emerging technologies. Associations can explore and adopt emerging technologies that enhance communication, streamline processes, and deliver value to members. Embracing digital transformation ensures associations stay relevant in a rapidly changing environment.

5. Facilitating learning and development. By encouraging a culture of continuous learning, associations can be inspired to provide diverse educational opportunities, training programs, and resources. This commitment to learning ensures that members and leaders are well-equipped to cope with industry changes and challenges.

6. Navigating uncertainty with resilience. Associations can face challenges head-on and find innovative solutions because the act of trying becomes a powerful tool for adaptation and growth.

7. Fostering a culture of innovation. This involves encouraging members and teams to think outside the box, challenge conventional wisdom, and contribute to the evolution of the association. The spirit of innovation ensures that associations remain at the forefront of their professions or industries.

8. Enhancing collaborative partnerships. Associations are encouraged to seek out and forge partnerships with other organizations, both within and outside their industries, fostering a spirit of mutual exploration and shared growth.

In the dynamic world of associations, where innovation, collaboration, and adaptability are paramount, the motto “never try, never know” encapsulates a philosophy that urges members and leaders to embrace opportunities, take risks, and explore uncharted territories. This guiding principle goes beyond mere encouragement; it serves as a rallying call for associations to continually evolve, learn, and discover the full extent of their potential.

Octavio Peralta is the founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives, the “association of associations.” E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org.