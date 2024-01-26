Neda opens comparative challenge bidding for Laguindingan airport

The government is now eyeing to award the P12.75-billion Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) in Northern Mindanao by May, according to the National and Economic Development Authority Board (Neda).

Neda Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan made the announcement as they started accepting bid challenges against the unsolicited proposal of Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. for the development of the LIA, which was approved in July 2023.

He said they initiated the comparative challenge process after the Neda Board, chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., approved the project’s negotiated parameters, terms and conditions (PTC) during its 13th meeting in Malacañang on Friday.

“Prospective challengers will be given 90 days from the publication of the invitation for comparative proposals to submit their proposals. The original proponent will be given 30 calendar days to match responsive comparative proposals,” Balisacan said.

“If no comparative proposals are received, the project shall be awarded to the original proponent by May 2024,” he added.

Aside from the LIA project, the Neda Board also approved the change in the timeline and scope of the Department of Trade and Industry’s P4.78-billion Rural Agroenterprises Partnership for Inclusive Development and Growth (RAPID) Growth Project.

The project will provide capital to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) “with strong backward linkages to farmers” so they can have a reliable source of high-quality raw materials for their production needs.

It is expected to benefit 78,000 farming households. -30-