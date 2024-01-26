Neda chief reminds lawmakers: Settle dispute on Cha-cha issue



The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) on Friday warned the ongoing dispute between the House of Representatives and the Senate on the proposed changes in the 1987 Constitution is causing “uncertainties,” which may “inhibit” investments in the country.



In a news conference in Malacañang, NEDA Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan urged both houses of Congress to finally settle the matter so the country can maintain its investor confidence.



“Well, I hope that they can agree very soon because we don’t also want those uncertainties because one of the factors that inhibit investments, whether it’s domestic or foreign, is the state of uncertainty. So, we hope that our leaders will come to a common position quickly so that we can move on,” Balisacan said.



Members of the Senate are opposing the people’s initiative (PI) to amend certain economic provision of the Constitution, which is being backed by the House, since it will pave the way toward joint voting for the said amendments.



Senators noted the scheme would prevent their 24 members from making any meaningful vote on the amendments against 316 House members.



Balisacan said he is backing the removal of the economic provisions of the Constitution, which impose “unnecessary restrictions on foreign investments.”



The removal of such restrictions, reduction of high cost of certain inputs like energy and the predictability of local policies can help the country attract more investments, the Neda chief pointed out.



He said he supports the position of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to open most sectors to foreign ownership, except vital assets like land and the media.



One sector, he said, which will benefit from foreign ownership is the education sector since it can encourage the top schools to open branches in the country.



“I’m talking about the UK, Europe, America, and Australia, looking for campuses in Asia and Southeast Asia. And where did they go? They go to countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam and we would have been the best candidate, because our educational system is something very close to the US, very close to the western countries, and we get the language,” Balisacan said. -30-